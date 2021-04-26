Watch now: Decatur's herd of cow statues getting a facelift

DECATUR — Sheryl Polley, 64, is bringing back to life a little history of Decatur.

The artist has begun the undertaking of refurbishing and repainting the concrete cow statues used by local businesses as advertising more than 20 years ago.

“I love doing the eyes,” she said.

For those business owners and individuals who still have the more than 500-pound cows, Polley has begun mending and painting the statues, bringing them back to their original glory. She has been working with the local organization Beautify Decatur Coalition. The $25 cost of the repair will go toward the agency. “They tell me if they want the original design or a different design,” Polley said about the restorations.

As a member of Beautify Decatur, Ellen Hearn searches for various ways to enhance the city. Giving a little life back in the cows was just one way to do that. “The cows look so sad,” she said.

Polley was commissioned by Beautify Decatur to repaint the sculptures. “She repaired the cow’s leg,” Hearn said about one of the recent projects. “She goes the extra mile.”