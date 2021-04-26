Watch now: Decatur's herd of cow statues getting a facelift

DECATUR — Sheryl Polley, 64, is bringing back to life a little history of Decatur.
The artist has begun the undertaking of refurbishing and repainting the concrete cow statues used by local businesses as advertising more than 20 years ago.
“I love doing the eyes,” she said.
For those business owners and individuals who still have the more than 500-pound cows, Polley has begun mending and painting the statues, bringing them back to their original glory. She has been working with the local organization Beautify Decatur Coalition. The $25 cost of the repair will go toward the agency. “They tell me if they want the original design or a different design,” Polley said about the restorations.
As a member of Beautify Decatur, Ellen Hearn searches for various ways to enhance the city. Giving a little life back in the cows was just one way to do that. “The cows look so sad,” she said.
Polley was commissioned by Beautify Decatur to repaint the sculptures. “She repaired the cow’s leg,” Hearn said about one of the recent projects. “She goes the extra mile.”
For those who have a concrete cow grazing in a make-shift stable and unsure what to do with it, Hearn suggests they visit the Beautify Decatur website to learn more about Polley and the work she is doing.
“For $25, we provide a fantastic artist that will represent your business in a positive light,” Hearn said.
Polley’s work can be found, if you look hard, all over the world, including in 52 countries. Her small Bee Kind rocks with colorful animated bee features painted on them are meant to me left behind for others to find and be inspired. “And now I’m doing this,” she said. “I’m painting cows.”
More than 20 cow statues were herded into Decatur 21 years ago. A business received a concrete cow with a design painted on it for $350. Peggy Baity was the original artist. “She supports all of the local artists,” Polley said. “It’s nice to have that connection with her, too.”
Baity’s original cows were seen along Oakland Avenue. “Those eventually became so popular, they started sprouting up,” she said.
Along with businesses, Baity painted cows for residents, a day care center and others. The projects took nearly a year to complete working more than eight hours a day. Several statues were damaged by nature or vandals through the years, leaving just 10 remaining. According to Baity, the idea to decorate concrete cows came from Joanne Swanson, owner of Balloons A Bloomin’. The business grew to include concrete statuaries, such as 500 pound cows. A similar project began in Chicago.
After Swanson retired, so did the cows.
Baity is the owner of the Art Farm near Central Park. “Now I want one,” she said.
Two completed cows can currently be seen grazing in front of their businesses, Perkins Restaurant on Pershing Road and The Glass House on Oakland Avenue.
“People are really enjoying them coming back to life,” Polley said.
23 Decatur restaurants you will never eat at again
23 Decatur restaurants you will never eat at again
Blue Mill
Brown Jug
Carlos O'Kelley's
Chili Parlor
Country Cupboard
Dante's Restaurant
Elam’s Root Beer Stand
Jimmy Ryan's
Lone Star
Mr. G's
Ponderosa Steak House
Rax Restaurant
Red Wheel Restaurant
Redwood
Sandy's
Shaw's Restaurant
Shenannigans
Stoney's Restaurant
Swartz Restaurant
Tater's
Tokyo Garden
Tom's Grill
Tops Big Boy
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR