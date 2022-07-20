Watch now: Fountain honors memory of Richie Wolf's love for nature

DECATUR — As one prepares to enter the Rock Springs Conservation Area’s Nature Center, the sounds coming from an ornate water fountain can capture the visitor’s attention.

“It shows that people appreciated his work,” said Jolanta Wolf, Richie Wolf’s widow. “It’s just so beautiful that they would like to recognize that his legacy is going on. He is not forgotten.”

Richie Wolf joined the Macon County Conservation District in 2013, as manager at Rock Springs Nature Center. In October 2019, he became the Macon County Conservation District’s executive director.

Wolf passed away in April 2021.

The Decatur Camera Club donated the fountain because of Wolf’s passion for the outdoors and for his connection with the community, nature and history, the organization said.

“The camera club has had a relationship with Rock Springs for quite a while,” said Gary Sebens, the club's president. “They’ve done a number of events together.”

Dave Caster is a Decatur Camera Club member and volunteer for the Rock Spring Nature Center.

“I’m the liaison between the two,” he said. “And I had a good relationship with him (Wolf). He was always so great to work with.”

Caster worked with the natural resources manager Ethan Snively in creating the fountain. “He threw me ideas back and forth,” Caster said. “The operations department fabricated it and installed it.”

The design is defined as a rain chain, where the water circulates through each metal cup. “It’s on a timer, so it shuts off at night,” Caster said.

Plans to create a fountain for the nature center’s entrance had been in the works for more than five years. Last year, the camera club offered to fund the custom-made feature.

“No one else is going to have this,” Snively said. “That’s what we wanted, something unique.”

The connection between the two organizations continues. Photographers have been invited to Rock Springs’ events to take pictures. Photos and images from members of the Decatur Camera Club are often displayed in the Rock Springs Nature Center.

“And they allow us to use their auditorium facility for our meetings,” Sebens said.

The fountain isn’t the only feature in the park to honor Richie Wolf. Located near the pond is a metal bench with a design of a tree and plaque embedded in a stone. The memorial piece was set in place in October.

“It was his favorite spot,” Caster said. “And people use it all the time to sit and look over the pond.”