BUSINESS

Watch now: Have a beautiful Decatur business? Here's a contest for you.

The annual Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful contest is open for registration June 1-30 at the Beautify Decatur Coalition website, beautifydecatur.com.

DECATUR — It’s time for businesses to show off their curb appeal.

Event co-chair Jill Davis said some businesses have been apprehensive about previous contests.

Peterson_Sarah 052421.JPG

Beautify Decatur Coalition's Sarah Peterson plants petunias on West Main Street in Decatur. The annual contest that showcases community improvement efforts returns in June. 

“They said, 'my business doesn’t have beautiful flowers,' 'my business isn’t manicured,’ but now they can just pick a theme,” she said.

Flowers, landscaping and other plants aren’t the only features that create beauty in a business, contest organizers said. Signage, clean storefronts and landscaping can make a business attractive.

Beautify_Decatur 2 052421.JPG

Petunias are planted on West Main Street in Decatur. 

Businesses can register for a theme that best describes their storefronts. Categories are Best Use of Flowers, Best Landscape, Best Signage and Most Litter Free.

The final award is based on the votes gathered through the Beautify Decatur Coalition Facebook page. “Anybody can go in and vote for that business they think is the most beautiful overall,” Davis said.

All contestants are automatically entered for the Most Popular contest after registration.

Let's Keep Decatur Bee-utiful contest 4 10.16.20.JPG (copy)

Prairieland Service Coordination Inc. won for Most Litter Free in the 2020 Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful contest.

Judges will select the winners based on the theme.

“They will go through the photos, narrow it down to two to five,” Davis said. “Then they will physically go out and visit and look at those businesses and determine the winners.”

Judges will visit the businesses during the second week in July. The winning businesses will receive a $500 award and a trophy.

Sponsors for this year’s contest are Striglos Everything Office, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Papa Murphy’s Pizza, Connie’s Country Greenhouse, Cedar Lake Gardens and Gifts, Caterpillar, Speed Lube, Advance Disposal and WAND-TV.

The last contest was held in the fall because of COVID-19 restrictions. “This year it’s back to its home in the spring,” Davis said.

Northgate Pet Clinic won Most Popular for last year’s contest. “We had a lot of people compliment us on that,” said employee Angie Baker.

Many of the veterinarian clinic’s clients have commented on the flowers and the arrangements. “It’s really an important project,” Baker said.

Baker said the maintenance department has been planning for this year’s competition. “They just recently got everything planted,” she said. “They’ve changed it up and done some unique things, so I’m sure they are thinking about it.”

The contest has been a benefit for the business as well as the community, Baker said. “I think it helps us all think about how to beautify Decatur,” she said. “We certainly need it around here.”

Prairieland Service Coordination Inc. Executive Director Helen Michelassi found winning Most Litter-Free last year helped not only her business, but her employees as well. “It makes us even more aware of what the outside of our building looks like,” she said. “That represents who we are too.”

As the employees enter the parking lot of the South Taylorville Road business, they want to survey the area, said Michelassi.

“That does reflect on who we are and what we do,” she said. “It has something to do with being part of the Decatur community.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

HOW TO ENTER

WHAT: Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful contest

WHEN: June 1-30

MORE ONLINE: beautifydecatur.com

