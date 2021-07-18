Watch now: Homestead Prairie Farm teaches kids about gardens of yesteryear

DECATUR — Three-year-old Valor Durbin made it clear on Sunday that not all vegetables, despite their ancient lineage, are created equal.

“I don’t like carrots,” he announced.

Presenter Charlotte Landreth, a weekend naturalist for the Macon County Conservation District, took it all in stride. The occasion was a program at the Homestead Prairie Farm called “Fruits and Veggies,” designed to introduce young kids and preschoolers to the diet plans of the 1800s.

The program concluded with the kids being handed free packets of seeds — which turned out to be carrots — and if Valor was disappointed, he hid it well and looked thrilled to be clutching the miracle of nature inside a small paper packet.

“Well, he does like salad,” said his mom, Brittney, 29, who lives in Decatur, and also brought Valor’s brother, Emrik, 6, along for the crash course in 1800s garden botany. “And his brother does like carrots. Their dad, Kalin, is building a tower garden right now.”

Earlier, Landreth had laid out the garden landscape of our forebears by outlining what was available: lots of carrots, onions, beans, pumpkins, potatoes and the like. But you could scratch any prospect of a banana or similar exotic overseas fruit, at least in the Central Illinois climate.

The picture got darker still as Landreth said there weren’t many stores, and no easy way to get to the ones that were beyond long horse rides and longer walks. “And you know what? They wouldn’t have had the money, either,” she added, in a kind of coup de grace.

For kids raised with the mixed miracle of television, cellphones and the manic babble of video games, worse news about the past was to come for them. Landreth said youngsters' lives on the Homestead Prairie Farm of their ancestors were filled with four-letter words like "work," "dirt" and "ache" as she brought her modern audience to the startling realization that they would have been part of the garden labor force.

“Who do you think might be in charge of that garden in the 1800s?” she asked of her increasingly wide-eyed listeners. The kids worked their way through dads, moms and other sundry relatives before running out of choices and were left with the staggering truth.

“What would children be doing on a nice beautiful day like today?" asked Landreth. “Helping their parents doing what? With the garden: They would be outside helping plant a seed, growing, watering, and then have to go back outside to pick all the fruits and vegetables. And then bring them inside to wash them and maybe even help mom and dad cut them up and make a meal.”

The idea of being made to grow stuff did seem to mellow after Landreth animatedly read a story called “Plant the Tiny Seed” and then handed out the carrot packets before conducting a tour of the lush and burgeoning Homestead Prairie Farm backyard garden.

“But you don’t need a lot of space,” Landreth assured her neophyte growers, working to cultivate their growing enthusiasm for cultivation. “You could just get a little cup and get some soil and put in a little seed and try it all on your own,” she said.

Quoting from the book, she promised them: “There is magic in this tiny seed.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

