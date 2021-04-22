Watch now: HSHS St. Mary's Hospital celebrates Earth Day

Hospital Sisters Health Systems facilities is a Franciscan organization.

“St. Francis of Assisi is our patron,” Allen said. “He is known to be one who had a real deep and passionate love for God and God’s creation. He called the elements his brother and sister. So it’s real fitting for us to do something like this in honor of this day.”

Allen hopes the event encourages people to form a respect for nature.

“I have a personal hope,” he said. “We can be motivated, not just by fear of what’s happening to our climate, but really from a sense of joy, sense of gratitude, for what God has for us.”

According to Allen, the campus plants, trees and statues are used to bring peace to the St. Mary’s visitors and patients.

“It’s very important to us that the surroundings are conducive to healing,” he said.

Guests of the event were given a gift of vegetable or flower seed packets and a card with tips for Earth Day activities, such as plant a tree, eat locally grown fruits and vegetables, turn off the lights when not in the room, and carpool, walk, bike or take public transportation.