Watch now: HSHS St. Mary's Hospital celebrates Earth Day

DECATUR — The chill in the Thursday morning air didn't dampen the spirit of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital's Earth Day celebration, which was highlighted by the planting of a tree on its campus.
“Today we plant this tree to help us reflect, to become aware, and to give thanks right here in our own small part of the earth,” said Stacey Jones, pharmacy director.
After the Japanese maple tree was planted in the front lawn of the new HSHS Medical Group Multi-Specialty Clinic, Joe Allen, St. Mary’s spiritual care minister, blessed the tree and repeated portions of the "Canticle of the Sun" by St. Francis of Assisi. “It becomes a beautiful prayer for us,” he said.
The St. Francis’s prayer acknowledges the importance of nature by praising the sun, moon and stars, water and the earth. “Bless this tree and the ground which forms its foundation,” Allen repeated in his addition to the prayer. “May we who behold it remember the sacredness of all you have given and our responsibility to care for it wisely.”
Earth Day was first celebrated on April 22, 1970, with the focus to educate and activate environmental movements.
Hospital Sisters Health Systems facilities is a Franciscan organization.
“St. Francis of Assisi is our patron,” Allen said. “He is known to be one who had a real deep and passionate love for God and God’s creation. He called the elements his brother and sister. So it’s real fitting for us to do something like this in honor of this day.”
Allen hopes the event encourages people to form a respect for nature.
“I have a personal hope,” he said. “We can be motivated, not just by fear of what’s happening to our climate, but really from a sense of joy, sense of gratitude, for what God has for us.”
According to Allen, the campus plants, trees and statues are used to bring peace to the St. Mary’s visitors and patients.
“It’s very important to us that the surroundings are conducive to healing,” he said.
Guests of the event were given a gift of vegetable or flower seed packets and a card with tips for Earth Day activities, such as plant a tree, eat locally grown fruits and vegetables, turn off the lights when not in the room, and carpool, walk, bike or take public transportation.
As part of the St. Mary’s Facilities Department, Dylan Mitchell and Ryan Bolerjack planted the young tree during the event. The Japanese maple is common among many of the other St. Mary’s trees on campus. The staff utilizes various trees and plants surrounding the hospital for education and enjoyment.