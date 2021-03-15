Watch now: Lillian Renfro takes flight toward Eagle Scout goal

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But before the artwork can be added, there was other work to be done — like cleaning up the area as well as stripping the wall of the graffiti and prepping it.

Lillian set the goal for the wall’s completion for the middle of May. The first phase included members of her troop, members from female BSA Troop 475 and the boys’ BSA Troop 91.

Chris Renfro, Lillian’s brother and a Troop 91 scout, joined the most recent work day by stripping away the old paint and clearing the brush hanging over the wall. “We’re trying to clean it up and make it nice again,” he said.

At 13 years old, he wanted to help his older sister as well as the community during the Eagle Scout process. “We are all going to be part of it,” he said about his contribution.

Troop 911 member Isabella Stringer also joined the clean-up day. The project will help the 11-year-old contribute to one of her ranks as well as help her leader Lillian. “We need service hours or conservation hours,” she said. “And we all wanted to help her.”

As a youth led organization, the BSA troop fit Isabella’s personality. “I love this troop,” she said. “And Lillian is a really good leader.”