Watch now: Millikin University students plant the future at Sand Creek Conservation Area

“This has really been an opportunity for us to help the district while our students learn valuable skills,” he said.

According to Ethan Snively, natural resources manager for the conservation district, the trees were planted because the area has a low diversity of tree species.

“You have sycamores, cottonwoods, maples, the food they provide is called soft mass, so it goes bad real quickly,” he said. “Wildlife can eat it, but it doesn’t really store over winter.”

The trees planted by the students included bur oak, swamp white oak, shellbark hickory, pecan and American plum. According to Snively, the oak and hickory trees provide nuts that can be stored until spring.

“The animals can save and eat as they go,” he said. “That’s why it's really important to put these species in.”

The trees were donated by Living Lands and Waters, a nonprofit environmental organization in northern Illinois.

Daniel Mendoza is a Millikin senior and a natural resource intern with the conservation district. He moved quickly among his classmates, digging and hauling mulch to the new trees.

“I feel pretty comfortable here,” he said. “I love this, being outside.”