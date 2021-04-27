Watch now: Millikin University students plant the future at Sand Creek Conservation Area

DECATUR — Millikin University biology student Jenna Thelen spent her class time on Tuesday planting and digging in the dirt.
“This is my first time planting this many trees at once,” she said.
More than 100 trees were planted by Thelen and her classmates in the Sand Creek Conservation Area Tuesday morning as part of their education.
David Horn’s 300-level biology class is appropriate for the biology and environmental studies students. The field trip was the lab portion of the class. The students are working with the Macon County Conservation District on restoration projects.
“We’ve done everything from collect litter at the Griswold Conservation Area to, today, doing some tree planting,” Horn said.
Thelen said she took the class to gain more knowledge about the topic.
“I knew about conservation biology, but it’s a pretty new topic,” she said. “It has a lot of aspects of sociology and working with people; something about the environment is always a good time.”
For five years, Horn’s biology classes have collaborated with the conservation district on restoration.
“This has really been an opportunity for us to help the district while our students learn valuable skills,” he said.
According to Ethan Snively, natural resources manager for the conservation district, the trees were planted because the area has a low diversity of tree species.
“You have sycamores, cottonwoods, maples, the food they provide is called soft mass, so it goes bad real quickly,” he said. “Wildlife can eat it, but it doesn’t really store over winter.”
The trees planted by the students included bur oak, swamp white oak, shellbark hickory, pecan and American plum. According to Snively, the oak and hickory trees provide nuts that can be stored until spring.
“The animals can save and eat as they go,” he said. “That’s why it's really important to put these species in.”
The trees were donated by Living Lands and Waters, a nonprofit environmental organization in northern Illinois.
Daniel Mendoza is a Millikin senior and a natural resource intern with the conservation district. He moved quickly among his classmates, digging and hauling mulch to the new trees.
“I feel pretty comfortable here,” he said. “I love this, being outside.”
Mendoza often discusses the plants, trees and concepts with his peers and his professor.
“Dr. Horn always tries to relate it back to the Macon County Conservation District, just because it’s local and there’s not many conservation districts in the state,” he said.
Snively encourages Millikin students to get involved in other conservation projects. In the past, they have removed honeysuckle plants from various areas, cleaned creeks, treated plants, and assisted in other projects.
“Different things that are resume builders,” Snively said. “Not many universities do this.”
The conservation district appreciates the help as well.
“Anytime I can get a large group of volunteers, that’s a lot of hours every semester to get work done,” Snively said.
The class hopes to return in 25 years to see the progress of their work.
“I keep telling them the plan, mark their calendar for 2046 for the 25-year reunion,” Horn said.
By that time, Snively expects the class will see 25-foot-tall trees.
