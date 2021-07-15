Watch now: Richland farmers market adjusts after COVID shutdown

DECATUR — With their first purchase for the shopping trip already in hand, Millie and Erick Peart began browsing at the Richland Community College Farmers Market early Tuesday evening.

“We get vegetables. Sometimes we get some honey from the one vendor,” Millie Peart said. “We really haven’t bought much yet because it’s early.”

The couple often shopped at the market when it was held on Saturdays. They admit the new routine may need adjusting for all involved. “There were more vendors on Saturdays,” Millie Peart said.

COVID-19 prevented a 2020 farmers market for the Richland organizers. The break allowed potential cooks and gardeners opportunities to grow and prepare their own food. And that gave them an idea.

“It gave us a time to rethink how we can be cooperative and work together and provide opportunities for people who weren’t available to come on Saturdays,” said marketing manager Deanna Koenigs. “We also didn’t want to compete with the downtown market. We wanted to promote that so that people could go to that venue as well.”

The Tuesday night farmers market not only includes fresh foods and plants, but also artisans and their crafts, such as soaps, jewelry and decorations. “We also have some booths for not-for-profit fundraisers,” Koenigs said.

As the season progresses, organizers of the weekly market continue to see positive outcomes. Jess Smithers, director of agriculture for Richland Agriculture, said the move to Tuesday evenings has been successful for the vendors and customers.

“Traffic has been comparable to Saturdays,” he said.

Koenigs wanted to work with the Bistro Five Thirty Seven, Richland's culinary arts restaurant, promoting each others’ businesses. “And do farm-to-table type menu items, and promote what you can do with what you buy at the market,” she said. “And what you can make with it.”

“For the Bistro, their Tuesday nights have been out of this world,” Smithers said.

Bistro Chef Brian Tucker utilizes food from the market right outside the restaurant’s door for current and future special menu items, including drinks. One of their most recent dishes was a grilled corn salsa with fresh tomatoes and herbs served with lavash chips. Tucker used corn he purchased from Moonlight Acres, a vendor set up just a few feet from the restaurant. “Tonight I’m going to buy some peaches,” he said. “And that will be next week’s special.”

The Herald & Review will be posting videos of Tucker’s weekly finds on Tuesdays at herald-review.com.

The market is not only for experienced vendors, but also for those new in the business.

Richard Niester began selling microgreens after learning about the crop from a RCC class. His products include herbs such as basil, peppermint, parsley, dill and cilantro. “I’m doing twice as much as I did last year, and last year I was doing twice as much as I did in 2019,” he said.

Since Niester’s business is growing, he is now working to grow his customer base. The farmers markets are thinner than they were pre-pandemic, he said. “It’s still not where it needs to be,” he said.

With each booth, the vendors are willing to talk about their products and provide a lesson. Niester’s small plants need a little extra care. “You give them that morning sun and they’ll be fine the rest of the day,” he said about the dill plants.

Adam Coleman, co-owner for Coleman Family Farms, grows their vegetables in a hoop house outside of Decatur. “They are kind of like greenhouses,” he said. “It’s mainly for pest control. We can extend our season longer.”

The popular items Coleman sells include garlic, onions, green beans, sweet potatoes, and sunflowers. According to Anne Gore, the farm’s okra is one of the best crops in the area. “I have shopped with them for years,” she said about Coleman’s selection. “This is one place where I can rely on all of their vegetables.”

Gore’s husband was raised in the southern area of the country and appreciates good vegetables. “And he loves his okra,” she said.

Josh McGrath is a local beekeeper. His honey created a line of customers during the most recent farmers market. “And my wife makes the soaps and lip balms,” he said.

Tucker uses the honey for his specialty dishes at the Bistro. “It’s local and it’s raw,” McGrath said. “It’s straight out of the comb and into the bottle.”

Another lesson: the honey gets darker later in the season. “In the spring most of the honey comes from the white flowers, so the honey tends to be light color,” McGrath said. “As the summer progresses, more yellows and orange and darker colored flowers start blooming.”

As the season continues, more vegetables and fruits will arrive at the market, according to Koenigs. “People have been selling out of what produce they have so far,” she said. “But it should become bountiful in the next few weeks.”

Organizers update the event’s Facebook page, Richland Students Farms, on Mondays or Tuesday mornings. “We post who will be at the market and what they’ll be bringing,” Koenigs said.

New items and vendors set up shop before each market.

“So you really do have to come back every week,” Koenigs said.

