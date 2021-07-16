Watch now: These businesses were honored for keeping Decatur bee-utiful

DECATUR — Who says you can’t judge a book by its cover?

Winners of the 2021 Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful contest have their own opinion of the subject.

“When the place looks really neat, people know that we do a good job with other things as well,” said Dr. Larry Baker, veterinarian with Northgate Pet Clinic.

The Beautify Decatur Coalition handed out Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful awards everyday this week to local businesses. Categories included Most Litter Free, Best Use of Flowers, Best Signage, Best Landscape and Most Popular Facebook Vote.

Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful contest was created by the Beautify Decatur Coalition to promote and reward businesses who present a clean and beautiful front to the community. “It goes back to that old-school mentality of when the shopkeeper opens up his shop every morning. What’s the first thing he does? He sweeps up his walk,” said Jill Davis. “We want that kind of mindset for our Decatur businesses.”

Davis and Susan Avery, co-chairs for the Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful contest, presented the first award to Baker and his staff at the Northgate Pet Clinic on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Decatur. Baker’s team won the 2021 Most Popular Facebook Vote award.

The veterinarian gave credit to the organized entrance area to Stephanie Cunningham and Kenny Thornton, the maintenance crew.

“It takes a lot of work,” Cunningham said. “We have to figure out what flowers we want to plant and make them look nice and cohesive together.”

According to Thornton, the flowers and landscaping encourages discussions among the clients. “Especially during the COVID time period when they had to sit in their cars, it gives them something to look at and talk to us about when we’re out here working,” Thornton said. “We get asked questions all the time about them.”

Tuesday’s award for Most Litter Free was given to David Billingsley, owner of Billingsley 66 Car Wash in Decatur. He understands the business is known for accepting garbage. “We try to stay on top of it,” he said. “We are the generator of trash. So it’s very important to keep it cleaned up.”

The car wash staff routinely take the time to scan the grounds for trash. However, maintenance and other landscaping techniques are also important to Billingsley. “Keeping the grass cut and fertilized, taking care of the shrubbery, it has to be trimmed, maintaining all of our flowerbeds and the mulch, it’s so important,” he said.

As a judge for the Most Litter Free category, Nicole Bateman knew she had to focus on the lack of garbage at the businesses.

“I think it’s important to keep in mind how hard it is to keep some places litter free,” she said. “A car wash especially, that would be the first place where people could just dump their things and run.”

Director of Oncology Services at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Cancer Center Valerie Jordan admits she is not a landscaper. So she asked for help in creating the area at the entrance of the facility, which won for Best Landscaping. “I want it to be happy and welcoming and bring joy to them when they walk in,” she said.

Jordan credits the area’s beauty to the landscapers, Green View Companies located in Bloomington. Adam Ortega, Green View’s maintenance supervisor, designed the area in front of the cancer center. “For the flowers, I just design all of that in my head,” he said. “But it’s our whole team. It takes more than just one guy. It takes all of us.”

Many people who arrive at the facility are cancer patients with heavy hearts and worries. “They’ve got enough things in their life going on, so why not add a little splash of color and happiness,” Jordan said.

Patients aren’t the only ones to walk past the landscape, which includes a fountain, statues, a patio area and the ornate flowers and shrubs. “Even our colleagues walk by here just because it’s peaceful and calm,” Jordan said.

Paula Luckenbill is the port master for the Decatur Commodore Yacht Club. “Which is the fancy, nautical name for the person who takes care of the grounds,” she said.

Luckenbill accepted the 2021 Best Signage award. This year is the second award for her work seen on the northside of Lost Bridge. She also accepted the award for Best Landscape in 2020.

With the financial portion of last year’s award, Luckenbill was able to add to the colorful display. The yacht club doesn’t have a budget for landscaping and signage, according to Luckenbill. “I took the money that I won last year to pay for this,” she said.

Friends’ donations and the Decatur Park District have helped financially. “This is all park district property,” Luckenbill said. “But they pretty much give us freedom to do the things we want to do here.”

Ellen Hearn and Marvin Sowers judged the Best Signage category. “The landscaping is not only beautiful, but it promotes what they do here,” Hearn said. “It was a whole package.”

Businesses and organizations are allowed to register for only one category. All contestants are entered into the Most Popular Facebook Vote. This year marks the 11th year for the Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful contest.

The final award, Best Use of Flowers, was presented to one of the larger facilities, the Decatur Public Library.

This year was their first try in a Bee-utiful contest category. Rick Meyer, city librarian, credits the Garden Club of Decatur and Master Gardeners of Macon County for the flower displays surrounding the downtown library.

The city of Decatur owns the property. “They’ve been great in allowing these groups to continue this tradition,” he said.

Meyer said he often hears positive responses about the flowers from the library patrons. “It’s rare that I go a week without hearing that,” he said.

The flowers may be attractive, but they also provide education. “That fits with our mission as an arm of education,” Meyer said.

Linda Ostrander, co-president of the Garden Club of Decatur, and approximately 10 members work on the pollinating plants and flowers near the library. “It’s still a beautiful garden," she said. "But it’s not like the other flowers because the pollinators are attracted to milkweed and Joe-Pye weed, things that aren’t actually flowers.”

As a sponsor of the category and owner of Papa Murphy’s Pizza, Kim Fields understands the outside appeal is important. “If your exterior is clean and shows pride and care in it, then the likelihood that you show pride and care in your product and service,” she said. “People might not think that when they are walking up, but it’s like a psychological thing.”

Meet the 2021 Keep Decatur Bee-utiful winners

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

