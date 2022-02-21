Watch now: Transforming Decatur homes, Block by Block

DECATUR — When someone needs a little help, Decatur volunteers are ready with paint brushes, shovels and other home repair equipment.

Block by Block is a group of volunteers who use private resources and manpower to revitalize neighborhoods, according to Ellen Hearn, executive director.

“We decided we would just try to do a few refresh-homes,” she said about the initial brainstorming session. “We didn’t realize that we’d get picked up by the city of Decatur.”

Block by Block has seven board members and, depending on the project, nearly 50 volunteers. “We just beat the bushes and put out the message,” Hearn said. “When you provide a goal and you put it out there, people step up and bring things to the table that you never thought was possible. You’re able to take it to a higher level.”

Block by Block work can be seen in various projects throughout Decatur, including in the Nelson Park community with upgraded porch stairs and window replacements in various homes, a greenhouse in the Torrence Park neighborhood, and landscaping for 12 homes in Johns Hill neighborhood.

Future projects include the partnership with the city of Decatur to provide more Johns Hill revitalization projects.

“During the winter months, we use our available cash and partner with Northeast Community Fund. We are helping individuals with emergency upgrades,” Hearn said.

Block by Block For more information on Decatur Block by Block and how to get involved, visit www.decaturblockbyblock.org.

According to Hearn, the city has an 18-month waiting period to offer this type of support. “And if it’s an emergency, a year-and-a-half is a long time to wait,” she said. “We were fortunate enough that we were able to replace two furnaces before the winter storm and repair a third.”

The group recently received a $5,000 grant from State Farm Insurance. Along with the Northeast Community Fund, they also have partnered with Hickory Point Bank, Lowe’s, Community Foundation of Decatur and Macon County, Heartland Technical Academy and Brinkoetter Realtors.

“Every dollar that we get goes to the projects that we manage, because Brinkoetter covers all of our overhead expenditures,” Hearn said.

Angel Lawrence, executive director for Northeast Community Fund, works with the Block by Block board.

“The individuals that are seeking services for these repairs come to Northeast,” she said.

The staff help the homeowners complete an application. “With the application we require demographic information and two estimates for the repair that is needed,” Lawrence said.

#TogetherDecatur Do you know a person or of a story that exemplifies the best of Decatur? Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983 or dbeckett@herald-review.com.

The applicants are encouraged to volunteer on future projects and with organizations. “We would like for them to participate in this program,” Lawrence said. “It’s a give-back program.”

The volunteers can work at another organization or with their friends and family in Block by Block projects. “What we hope to happen is to educate homeowners on the benefits of homeownership and the responsibility with it,” Lawrence said. “We do require a commitment.”

Many of the homeowners Block by Block volunteers work with are seniors, disabled or low income, according to Hearn. “Major repairs are oftentimes way outside their scope of budget,” she said.

In July, a home on South 20th Street received a curb-appeal upgrade as well as a bit of work inside to bring the homeowner’s heating bills down. “This is the first time we did an outside, inside (job),” Hearn said.

The volunteers painted the window trim, repaired the railings, and trimmed up the bushes. “It was looking very faded,” Hearn said before the project was finished.

This year marks the third year since Block by Block began gathering volunteers. The plan is to bring more hands into the group. “We want to bring more youth to the table,” Hearn said. “And the city of Decatur has a list of over 200 homes that are on a waiting list for landscaping upgrades.”

Hearn estimates with three to five volunteers per home, the work can be finished in a few hours. “Typically we already have the plants on site and placed where they need to go,” she said. “It’s just a matter of digging the hole, taking the plant out of the pot, shoving it in the hole, and putting the mulch on.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

