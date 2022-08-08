Watch now: Waiting for a Decatur bus has gotten more cheery

DECATUR — Bus stops aren’t often known for their curb appeal.

However, the ornate transportation spot located along Maryland Street near Walmart and Dairy Queen in Decatur is eye-catching, even for those just driving by.

Sitting on a pink Adirondack chair, Jason Boyd waited for a Decatur Public Transit System bus to arrive.

“It’s just more comfortable here,” he said. “It makes us feel like we’re in somebody’s front yard."

The idea of creating a welcoming atmosphere came from the mind of James Bond. The Decatur resident witnessed passengers waiting for the city bus in the rain near his home. “We could do better than this,” he said at the time.

So he contacted the city's transit system, then others who could help.

“There’s a lot of people involved in this,” he said.

In approximately a week, large concrete planters had been positioned along the sidewalk leading from Walmart's parking lot to the bus stop. Summer flowers and foliage quickly bloomed. Each planter was donated by Sebens Concrete. Ryders Garden Center and Waltrip’s Lawn and Landscaping donated the flowers and hanging baskets. A bench, additional seating and an American flag add to the home-like image.

Bond reached out to the transit system with a list of requests.

“I said ‘I would like three things and we will adopt this bus stop’,” he said. “You will never have to come out here.”

The list included a street light, pole, and a shelter. In return, the group Parents and Kids promised to pick up the trash, power wash the planters and other structures, and decorate the area.

Lacie Elzy with the Decatur Public Transit System worked with Bond.

"We are lucky to have the opportunity to work with him in his mission to give back to the city of Decatur," Elzy said about the partnership.

According to Elzy, the bus stop project benefits the city in several ways.

"It aligns with our revitalization and beautification projects," she said. "It helps to instill a sense of pride in our community and it highlights the creativity of our citizens, neighborhoods, and businesses. This project shines a bright light on how our community truly comes together to make Decatur a better place."

The pole and light were installed two weeks ago. The shelter is expected before the weather gets cold, according to Bond. “We’ve just got to keep it clean now,” Bond said. “But the community has put their arms around this bus stop.”

The group that has adopted the bus stop hopes to spread a positive message to riders and others in the community. “Now we’re going to adopt everybody that rides the bus,” Bond said.

For the past month, volunteers have provided free hot dogs and bottles of water to waiting passengers on Saturdays. Charles Clark often visits the Walmart and accepts a hot dog while waiting for the bus from time to time.

“This is pretty decent,” he said. “The umbrella helps too, especially when it’s hot.”

After witnessing the generosity, neighbors have begun contributing food and money to the cause. “They say, ‘Let’s keep this going’,” Bond said. “It’s turned into a big community.”’

Employees of the nearby Walmart and Rural King stores have helped when they are able. From water for the plants or needed items to maintain the plants and flowers, the managers have stepped up, Bond said.

“This has went way farther than we thought,” he said about the partnerships.

Bond hopes to keep the seasonal themes going by adding a winter scene to the area. The city put no limitations on his decorations, he said. “It’s not costing them a dime,” Bond said. “Except the water for the plants.”

Rebekah Bruer often rides a Decatur bus during her travels. The transit system recently rearranged a few of the routes, which included moving the stop from in front of the Walmart to the spot along the nearby roadway.

“Maybe Walmart didn’t want people walking near the store getting hit,” she said about the previous stop in front of the store. “And the number of cars driving so slow sometimes would delay the bus a little bit.”

Bond continues to build relationships with the passengers during the short time they are together. He did not expect the in-depth conversations they have had.

“I just listen,” he said. “But I think God has his eye on this spot.”