Winter doesn't cool group's desire to keep downtown Decatur's planters lively

DECATUR — Members of the Garden Club of Decatur have been planning for Christmas for several months.

“All these things grow and then they dry,” said Kathy Stopher about the special greenery. “They make spray paint and you can have them any color you'd like.”

Stopher and other members of the Garden Club of Decatur donned gloves, hats, scarves and heavy coats Wednesday morning ready to decorate 17 Downtown Decatur planters for the holidays.

“We’re just trying to make Decatur look a little bit better for Christmas,” she said.

“It’s not particularly a Christmas theme, just a winter theme,” said Decatur Garden Club member Mary Russell.

The concrete planters lining South Main Street were embellished with live greenery and other decorations, which consisted of flowers, ribbons, clippings from fir trees, grasses and other greenery.

The Garden Club partnered with the Beautify Decatur Coalition for the volunteer project, with the greenery provided by Four E’s Trees. “Then I grew the rest of it and painted it,” Stopher said.

Many of the plants are natural and compostable. Although the winter weather had already arrived before Wednesday’s project, the gardeners knew what to do.

“You can garden all year round,” Stopher said. “One way or another, there’s always ways to make it prettier.”

Ten gardeners contributed to the work using plants and decorations they were able to grow and donate themselves. “It’s a wonderful thing to get together,” Stopher said.