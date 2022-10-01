 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Garden Club of Decatur hosts Tablescapes event ahead of the holidays

Tablescapes

Tablescapes, a fundraiser for the Garden Club of Decatur, took place at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Saturday.

DECATUR — Several Decatur businesses, organizations and individuals are already getting into the holiday spirit.

Decorated tables were on display Saturday for Tablescapes, a fundraiser for the Garden Club of Decatur, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court, Decatur. Nearly 40 tables were dressed up in various themes, including Christmas, Halloween and Thanksgiving. Businesses, organizations, individuals and Garden Club members each hosted a table.

Five-year-old Pearl Underwood had her favorites, too. “It had pumpkins and it had black gloss and oak brown,” she said.

Tablescapes

Holiday themes were popular among the Tablescapes fundraiser displays.

Visitors voted on their favorite displays. Categories included whimsical, most elegant, best holiday table, easiest to duplicate, most unique and best of show.

The event also hosted presentations with information on preparing house plants for winter, the art of drying flowers, flower arranging mechanics and other topics. Refreshments and a garden boutique were also available throughout the day.

The Garden Club of Decatur invited other club members as well as businesses and organizations to sponsor a table.

“They could decorate it anyway they wanted to do it,” said Linda Ostrander, co-president. “And they have knocked it out of the park. There are so many outside-the-box displays.”

The event was a fundraiser for the Garden Club, but was also meant to inspire others inside and outside of their homes. “Go home and try some of their own designs,” Ostrander said.

Tablescapes

Decorators at the Tablescapes fundraiser on Saturday were allowed to focus on their favorite themes, including hockey.

This year marks the second year for the Tablescapes fundraiser. Throughout the year, Garden Club members participate in various landscape projects, such as the children’s gardens at the Forsyth and Mount Zion libraries, pollinator gardens at the Decatur Public Library and the Children’s Museum of Illinois, and decorations for the Thanksgiving Community Luncheon.

Ostrander decorated her own table with the help of another Garden Club member. With a Mexican theme, the table focused on the bright colors representing the country.

Tablescapes

Artwork was a focal point in several Tablescapes displays.

PawPrint Ministries presented a dog theme with a focus on the Dr. Seuss book “Go Dog, Go.” Along with plates, glassware, a centerpiece and the other decorations, the setting provided information on PawPrint Ministries. Barb Ferracane is a volunteer for PawPrint as well as a Garden Club member.

“We made the tree out of a plant, a redbud tree and boxwood branches from in front of my house,” she said. “Many of these (displays) are just flowers from people's gardens.”

