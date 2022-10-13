 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It's a shocking way to eliminate weeds

weed zapper 6 091922.JPG

The view from the drivers seat of the zapper machine as it makes its way through a field in August.

CERRO GORDO — You can call it a bug zapper for weeds.

The agricultural weeding process and their electrical shocks used in local soybean fields are a new way of eliminating weeds without pesticides. The process is useful for organic farmers and others avoiding chemicals on their crops.

Clarkson Grain Company founder Lynn Clarkson uses the weed zapper for his fields in Cerro Gordo.

“We’re an organic farm. We don’t have effective pesticides to control the weeds,” he said. “Furthermore, there are some weeds that are immune to almost all pesticides in the world.”

weed zapper 2 091922.JPG

Gabby Perez of AgServe 40-89 LLC works through a soybean field belonging to Clarkson Grain of Cero Gordo in August. The company's electrical weed service kills waterhemp and other weeds, eliminating the need for pesticides in the organic fields.

The electric weeder takes the place of a sprayer. “It’s basically applying high voltage electricity to weeds,” said Seneca Murley, AgServe operations manager.

People are also reading…

Ag Serve is an organic systems provider. “So we can’t spray for any of those weeds with any kind of conventional herbicide,” Murley said.

The zapper is used primarily in soybean fields.

Certified organic operations must have three different successive crops, according to Murley. “So you can never grow the same thing on the same piece of land,” she said.

Invasive species' Midwest spread rooted in good intentions

Sunflowers, organic corn, organic soybeans and wheat have been grown in the Cerro Gordo field. However, the taller crops grow fast and can block the sunlight, preventing the weeds from growing, eliminating the need for weeding agents. Shorter crops, such as soybeans, have a constant battle with weeds that have built up a resistance to the chemicals. “For organic, we can’t spray at all,” Murley said.

Electricity is considered organic, according to the company. Nearly 15,000 volts and 500 amps are used to eliminate the weeds through the equipment attached in front of the tractor. “It zaps the weeds above the canopy (of plants), killing those weeds as they touch the big metal bar. That is what is electrified.”

According to the manufacturer, the weeds will show lack of life within a couple of days after being zapped. The weed waterhemp typically died quicker.

weed zapper 5 091922.JPG

An electrified bar zaps the weeks that are taller than the valuable crops in a field. 

The bar system rises and lowers according to the height of the field, hitting the weeds that are above it. It can damage the soybean plants, if they come in contact with each other.

“You do not want to be around it when it’s zapping,” Murley said.

The driver of the combine is safe. As soon as he leaves his seat, the electricity stops. Other safety measures include turning off the equipment, raising the bar to a specific height, slowing down and other features. “But no one should be near it when it’s operating,” Murley said. “It’s not a tourist attraction, but neither is a lot of farm equipment.”

The zapping season is typically in July and August.

Clarkson’s choices for weeding are either the zapper or hand-weeding. The fields often require more than one pass from the zapping machine to eliminate the weeds. The cost of hand-weeding crew can reach nearly $100 per acre. The cost of weed zapping depends on how many passes the farm must take to control the weeds, Clarkson said.

“If you have light weeds, the price can be as low as $20 to $25 an acre,” he said. “If you have triple passes for heavy weeds, the price might go as high as $80 an acre.”

Clarkson has rented the weed zapping equipment for his fields for three years. “We like the technology,” he said. “We’re happy to use it.”

Farm Focus 2022: A look at agriculture in Illinois and beyond

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

