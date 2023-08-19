DECATUR — The Macon County Conservation District will host the annual Hummingbird Festival from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, at Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

The free event will allow visitors the opportunity get close to the birds and learn more about the species.

Visitors can bring lawn chairs to the west lawn of Rock Springs Nature Center. Snacks or a picnic dinner are also allowed. No registration is required.

The event is co-sponsored by the Decatur Audubon Society and the Glacier’s Edge Master Naturalists.

For more information visit MaconCountyConservation.org