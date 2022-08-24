 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macon County Conservation District to host annual Hummingbird Festival

DECATUR — The Macon County Conservation District will host the annual Hummingbird Festival from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, at Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

The free event will allow visitors the opportunity get close to the birds as well as learn about hummingbird species, what they are attracted to, and watch as the host Vernon Kleen catches, bands, and releases the wild birds

Macon County Conservation District award nearly $3M in grant funds

Visitors can bring lawn chairs to the west lawn of Rock Springs Nature Center. Snacks or a picnic dinner are also allowed. No registration is required.

The event is co-sponsored by the Decatur Audubon Society and the Glacier’s Edge Master Naturalists.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

