Macon County Conservation District to host annual Hummingbird Festival

Margaret Holt, a former editor at the Chicago Tribune, was named Friday the 2022 Lincoln League honoree during the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors Awards presentations at the President Abraham Lincoln Hotel in Springfield. Holt finished her career at the Tribune in January as standards editor. She was also newspaper’s first female sports editor. The Lincoln League honors long-time Illinois journalists for their career contributions to the industry. IAPME winners were also announced for journalism excellence in news, sports, features, editorials, columns and photos from 2021.