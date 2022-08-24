Macon County Conservation District to host annual Hummingbird Festival

DECATUR — The
Macon County Conservation District will host the annual Hummingbird Festival from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, at Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur.
The
free event will allow visitors the opportunity get close to the birds as well as learn about hummingbird species, what they are attracted to, and watch as the host Vernon Kleen catches, bands, and releases the wild birds
Visitors can bring lawn chairs to the west lawn of Rock Springs Nature Center. Snacks or a picnic dinner are also allowed. No registration is required.
The event is co-sponsored by the Decatur Audubon Society and the Glacier’s Edge Master Naturalists.
PHOTOS: Hummingbird Festival at Rock Springs Nature Center
GALLERY-hummingbirds-01-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen holds one of the hummingbirds caught to be banded on Tuesday during the Hummingbird Festival at Rock Springs Nature Center. The banding is used to identify the hummingbirds when they return to feed and from migration.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-02-82819.JPG
Julius Cobren, 10, holds his adopted hummingbird before releasing it after being banded. People who adopt hummingbirds will receive letters when the bird returns to the nature center after migration.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-03-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen has banded nearly 40,000 hummingbirds, and is a retired avianologist from Department of Natural Resources for 18 years.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-04-82819.JPG
People from around Decatur and beyond came to see the Hummingbird Festival on Tuesday at the Rock Springs Nature Center in Decatur. The festival served as a time to band the hummingbirds for identification, as well as education about the birds for those attending.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-05-82819.JPG
GALLERY-hummingbirds-06-82819.JPG
GALLERY-hummingbirds-07-82819.JPG
GALLERY-hummingbirds-08-82819.JPG
Betty Thompson, right, feels the heartbeat of one of the hummingbirds banded on Tuesday at the Hummingbird Festival at the Rock Springs Nature Center in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-09-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen measures the beak of one of the hummingbirds caught on Tuesday during the Hummingbird Festival at Rock Springs Nature Center. The banding is used to identify the hummingbirds when they return to feed and from migration.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-10-82819.JPG
GALLERY-hummingbirds-11-82819.JPG
GALLERY-hummingbirds-12-82819.JPG
Julius Cobren, 10, holds his adopted hummingbird before releasing it after being banded on Tuesday at the Rock Springs Nature Center in Decatur. People who adopt hummingbirds will receive letters when the bird returns to the nature center after migration.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-13-82819.JPG
GALLERY-hummingbirds-14-82819.JPG
Aurora Cobren, 12, holds her adopted hummingbird before releasing it after being banded on Tuesday at the Rock Springs Nature Center in Decatur. People who adopt hummingbirds will receive letters when the bird returns to the nature center after migration.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-15-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen measures the wing length of one of the hummingbirds caught on Tuesday during the Hummingbird Festival at Rock Springs Nature Center. The banding is used to identify the hummingbirds when they return to feed and from migration.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-16-82819.JPG
GALLERY-hummingbirds-17-82819.JPG
Norma Snoke, 84, holds her adopted hummingbird on Tuesday at the Hummingbird Festival at the Rock Springs Nature Center in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-18-82819.JPG
Mike Chism, holds his adopted hummingbird before it quickly flew away on Tuesday at the Hummingbird Festival at the Rock Springs Nature Center in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-19-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen sets up the hummingbird traps for the Hummingbird Festival on Tuesday at the Rock Springs Nature Center.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-20-82819.JPG
Hummingbirds were teeming on Tuesday at the Hummingbird Festival on Tuesday at the Rock Springs Nature Center in Decatur. The festival served as a time to band the hummingbirds for identification, as well as education about the birds for those attending.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-21-82819.JPG
GALLERY-hummingbirds-22-82819.JPG
GALLERY-hummingbirds-23-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen uses pink cloth bags to hold the caught hummingbirds before taking them out to band their legs at the Hummingbird Festival on Tuesday at the Rock Springs Nature Center.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-24-82819.JPG
GALLERY-hummingbirds-25-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen catches one of the hummingbirds caught on Tuesday during the Hummingbird Festival at Rock Springs Nature Center.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-26-82819.JPG
