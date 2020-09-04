Macon County recycling days planned

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Registration for the upcoming paint collection and electronics collection events is now open.

Unwanted household paint will be accepted for proper disposal on Sept. 26 in the parking lot of the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center, 1750 N. 21st St., Decatur.

Unwanted TVs and select consumer electronic items will be accepted for recycling on Oct. 17, at the recycling center as well. This event will be the last electronic collection for the 2020 season.

Registration is required to participate. Residents at macongreen.com or by calling the Macon County Environmental Management Department at (217) 425-4505.

Up to 20 containers of latex paint, oil-based paint and most stains and varnishes in originally labeled containers will be accepted during the appointment time. Specialty paints and paints other than those generated from a household will not be accepted. Dry paint and empty cans can be disposed of in regular household garbage rather than bringing these items to the collection.