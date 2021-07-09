 Skip to main content
Marni Jameson: Dinner party marks end of an era

The occasion for the dinner party was simple enough. Our friend Hakan Zor, a rug merchant from Turkey, was visiting. However, the implications were more momentous.

“We aren’t in the market for more rugs, but we’d love to see you,” I wrote in response to the text Hakan sent letting me know he was in town. I was so relieved to hear from him.

Like so many businesses, his had suffered during the pandemic. The cruise ships on which his rug shop in Turkey relies were grounded, and so was he. He could not travel to the states to see clients, the basis of the rest of his business.

“I’ll invite some friends,” I said, as if that were normal.

A few nights later, seven of us — two couples from the neighborhood, my husband and I, and Hakan — were sitting around my dining room table, eating and talking and laughing. I noticed a foreign feeling in my chest, one I hadn’t felt for some time: Joy.

After 15 months of hibernation, going out only when necessary armed with a face mask and hand sanitizer, steering clear of humanity, perpetually accompanied by dark feelings of foreboding, hosting a dinner party felt insanely brazen.

And I did it with impunity.

We were all fully vaccinated, relieved, and ready to put this era behind us. We were also grateful for what up until 15 months ago we had taken for granted — the simple act of gathering.

The moment the pandemic moves from present to past differs for everyone. For some it may be the first day back to school or to a workplace. For some the pandemic may seem present still, but that was my moment. Once you feel comfortable and safe doing so, and are — not that I would ever tell you what to do — vaccinated, here are several ways to joyfully put the pandemic in your past and celebrate:

1. Have the dinner party. Have lots of dinner parties. You don’t have to have a reason beyond “because we can.”

2. Hug your neighbors. Open your arms and your doors.

3. Get a piece of art to commemorate this time, and to remind you of the fact that making and sharing art has held societies together since the beginning of civilization.

4. Practice gratitude. Appreciate the many small moments we have long taken for granted, being about to walk into a store without a mask, hold a baby, take a trip, have lunch with a friend.

5. Get off zoom. Go out and see people in person.

6. Get back to life. If you can, go hear and feel live music. Visit a museum. See live theater. Experience life apart from a two-dimensional screen. Embrace art and life in all its dimensions.

Gardening has reached new heights as a favorite pastime, and more gardeners are discovering that raised beds make it easier. What’s not to like about bringing plants to a higher level so you don’t have to bend down and work on your knees? You can grow flowers, herbs and vegetables and work the soil while sitting on a ledge — a major plus for anyone with a bad back or not-so-bendable knees. And you can design and locate the raised garden bed where the growing conditions are best.

It only takes a small amount of outdoor space to enjoy the sun on your face and the breeze in your hair from the privacy of home — but if your outdoor space is petite, you might want to consider incorporating a few of these ideas to help your mini getaway feel a little more spacious than it actually is. These tips can help boost your enjoyment of your outdoor space while fooling everyone into thinking it’s bigger than it is.

