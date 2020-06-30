Meaningful Meadows grows through national grant

DECATUR — To the untrained eye, the newly planted landscaping at Meaningful Meadows is simply something to make the outdoor area pretty.
But for the clients at Macon Resources Inc., the mix of greenery, flowers and shrubs is so much more.
“Beauty is really part of the sensory, too,” said Amy Bliefnick, president and CEO of Macon Resources Inc. Clients will have the opportunity to touch, smell, see, hear and feel the additions to the area. Other landscaping features include a waterfall and a butterfly area.
The addition of 550 plants, shrubs, bushes and other landscapes was made possible through a $25,000 “From the Ground Up” grant from America In Bloom and the Canadian National Railroad. An event to celebrate the work the grant made possible was held Tuesday.
Meaningful Meadows is an outdoor recreation area designed for individuals with developmental disabilities, giving them a place to swing, hear music, play basketball, rest and do other activities. It opened in last summer.
Marvin Miller, a member of the national America in Bloom Board of Directors, attended Tuesday’s press conference. America in Bloom was established nearly 20 years ago with the focus on the power of plants, Miller said.
“The organization recognizes that plants are great for the environment, they’re great for businesses,” he said. “They are also great, powerful tools with people.”
According to local America in Bloom chairperson Ellen Hearn, Meaningful Meadows is part of the city’s contribution to beautifying the city. In 2018, Decatur was able to compete in a national America in Bloom contest designed to encourage community bonding and beautification. The contest judges awarded the city eight out of 10 stars for their first attempt in the competition.
Along with the city’s other new additions, such as the Splash Cove in Nelson Park, the extended Scovill Zoo train and the Ag Academy agricultural plots, Meaningful Meadows has been a positive view for Decatur.
“We are making it happen,” Hearn said about future contests.
