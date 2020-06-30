Meaningful Meadows grows through national grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — To the untrained eye, the newly planted landscaping at Meaningful Meadows is simply something to make the outdoor area pretty.

But for the clients at Macon Resources Inc., the mix of greenery, flowers and shrubs is so much more.

“Beauty is really part of the sensory, too,” said Amy Bliefnick, president and CEO of Macon Resources Inc. Clients will have the opportunity to touch, smell, see, hear and feel the additions to the area. Other landscaping features include a waterfall and a butterfly area.

The addition of 550 plants, shrubs, bushes and other landscapes was made possible through a $25,000 “From the Ground Up” grant from America In Bloom and the Canadian National Railroad. An event to celebrate the work the grant made possible was held Tuesday.