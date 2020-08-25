Millikin Heights group purchases house for revitalization plan

DECATUR — The Millikin Heights neighborhood committee has purchased a house at 124 N. Edward St. as part of the association’s revitalization plan.
An application to be a certified Community Housing Development Organization has been submitted to the city as the first step in accessing federal funds designated for creating affordable housing for low and moderate income families. More than 20 houses have been renovated since 1986 when Millikin Heights was founded, originally know as Near Westside Restoration and Preservation Society or NWRAPS.
Approximately 30 yard containers have been donated to allow for the house to be emptied of trash and debris beginning Friday, Aug. 28.
Millikin Heights amended their by‐laws last year to expand Decatur's revitalization efforts. The neighborhood committee's geographic service area now includes the entire city of Decatur.
