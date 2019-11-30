ON GARDENING: Peanut butter for the holidays rewarding

Peanut butter for the holidays may elicit a ‘that’s for the birds’ response, and, you would be right. But who doesn’t like peanut butter cups and peanut butter swirled ice cream? Peanut butter, however, is a special treat for the birds, and if you like birds coming to your sunflower or thistle seed feeders, you will be in birdwatching ecstasy with peanut butter.

Honestly, it is far more of a rewarding spectacle than just for the holidays. At the National Butterfly Center in Mission, Texas, we had volunteers that kept the feeders going almost year-round, skipping only a few weeks thereby reducing the invitation to those birds considered a threat to nesting birds.

The time spent at the National Butterfly Center made me wonder if I could duplicate the setup at the Columbus Botanical Garden in Georgia. The answer was yes, it worked like a charm, and you, too, can find success. You’ll find many more bird species feeding at peanut butter logs than you might expect.

Both birding areas featured a three-to four-foot-tall thicket of pruned limbs on the outer perimeter. This served as a wonderful shelter for little birds needing a quick place to escape for protection. Both locales also installed shallow water stations. Water is mandatory and critically important to the birds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}