Start of fall means rethinking outdoor lighting

DECATUR — With the start of fall, homeowners can look to various lighting options to help accommodate as it gets darker outside.

Lori Huddleston, owner of Dunker Electric Supply in Decatur, said homeowners from all over come this time of year looking for all types of lighting. Their options vary from security lighting to decorative commercial.

Huddleston says she usually recommends LED lighting for any of the products sold at Dunker to help save energy costs. For safety lighting, she recommends outdoor lights that turn on automatically.

"We have timing switches that will kick on at dark, kick off whenever you want them to," Huddleston said. "You can program it to come on dusk to dawn or come on at dark and kick off at midnight."

Customers at Dunker range from subdivision and inner-city homeowners to commercial, rural and even farmers, Huddleston said. She personally uses lights "that comes on at dark and provides really good aerial lighting." Most of the outdoor lights sold at Dunker can attach to a house's outside wall.

Andy Holt, owner of Holt Supply Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Showroom in Bloomington, says a "big trend in the industry" is with customers switching to LED lighting as opposed to incandescent, even with outdoor lighting set-ups.