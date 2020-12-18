The Herald & Review's No. 10 story of 2020: Neighborhood revitalization top Decatur priority; but how to get there?

The Herald & Review is counting down the top 10 stories of 2020. What do you think the top stories of the year were? Comment here.
DECATUR — One of the City of Decatur’s top priorities is neighborhood revitalization.
And it made some significant progress on that goal in 2020, with front and center being the ambitious long-term plans to overhaul and improve the Johns Hill neighborhood. This is costing north of $9 million and represents a partnership between the city and the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, which is shouldering much of the financial burden.
The Johns Hill renaissance is being broken into three phases covering everything from land acquisition/demolition to infrastructure along with housing construction and rehabilitation. Phase two, infrastructure upgrades, will be moving ahead in 2021.
But what about the other rundown areas of the city needing help? The city’s professional staff are pushing for the creation of a new “distressed properties ordinance” which would give code enforcement new firepower.
It would mandate the city knowing exactly who the owners of vacant and distressed properties are and insist on the city having updated contact information at all times.
Those property owners, including rental landlords, would be made aware of their upkeep obligations and further rules would provide for inspection of rental buildings prone to complaints and citations.
Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth told city council members at a recent meeting that Decatur has some problem neighborhoods where a staggering 85% of the homes are rented.
But there was pushback from council members, notably Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, who was in no rush to create such an ordinance. She said imposing new obligations on landlords at a time when many were “in a world of hurt” after the economic ravages of COVID-19 would be very poor timing.
The mayor also clearly wasn’t sold on just how effective such an ordinance would be, even if we didn’t have the effects of the virus to worry about. “I think if this (ordinance) was the be-all and end-all, a magic bullet, then every city would have it and nobody would have any blight,” said Moore Wolfe.
