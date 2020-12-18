The Herald & Review's No. 10 story of 2020: Neighborhood revitalization top Decatur priority; but how to get there?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It would mandate the city knowing exactly who the owners of vacant and distressed properties are and insist on the city having updated contact information at all times.

Those property owners, including rental landlords, would be made aware of their upkeep obligations and further rules would provide for inspection of rental buildings prone to complaints and citations.

Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth told city council members at a recent meeting that Decatur has some problem neighborhoods where a staggering 85% of the homes are rented.

But there was pushback from council members, notably Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, who was in no rush to create such an ordinance. She said imposing new obligations on landlords at a time when many were “in a world of hurt” after the economic ravages of COVID-19 would be very poor timing.

The mayor also clearly wasn’t sold on just how effective such an ordinance would be, even if we didn’t have the effects of the virus to worry about. “I think if this (ordinance) was the be-all and end-all, a magic bullet, then every city would have it and nobody would have any blight,” said Moore Wolfe.

