This Decatur group is for the birds 🐦

DECATUR — Cardinals, orioles, blue jays and hawks aren’t just the mascots for favorite sports teams. The animals are followed closely by another group of fans, the Second Saturday Regular Birders.
Just as the name implies, the Birders meet early in the morning on the second Saturday of the month ready to roam through local state parks studying and watching for various species of flying friends.
Karen Penn, 71, lives near Lake Decatur. She and her family have watched the pelican migration for several years near her home. “I thought I better get with the program and start knowing what I’m looking at,” she said. “This group is very educational.”
Susan Shaw and Beth Buske organized the bird watchers’ gathering a year ago. Weather cancelled the event only once. “Just because it was pouring down rain,” Shaw said.
“We’re like mailmen I guess: rain, sleet, snow.”
The group began through the motivation of a book. “Red-Tails in Love” by Marie Winn is about hawks living in New York City’s Central Park. “We liked the idea of these people that would meet up everyday to watch for birds,” Shaw said.
The ladies narrowed the dates to once a month. Now approximately 10 birders meet at various wildlife reserves to study birds. They have met near Lake Decatur, Fort Daniel Conservation Area, Allerton Park and Rock Springs Nature Center, the park they consider their home base. Their most recent meeting was at Weldon Springs in Clinton. Next month’s meeting will be at Spitler Woods State Natural Area. The group is affiliated with the Decatur Audubon Society and the University of Illinois Extension’s Master Naturalist Program. “But we’ll take anybody,” Buske said.
The birders will watch for every type of bird. “It’s kind of addicting,” Buske said.
Shaw is the self-appointed secretary, keeping a log of the weather conditions, attendance and species (79 so far).
“We are especially looking for warblers, because they are very hard to see,” Buske said.
According to Buske and Shaw, birders enjoy watching for birds in the spring and the fall during the migration. “It helps when the trees are bare, then you can really focus in,” Buske said.
The members suggest those wanting to attend a gathering dress according to the conditions. They should also bring water and binoculars. “But I’ve got a couple of extra pairs,” Shaw said.
Members come from all over Central Illinois, including Monticello and Bement.
“That’s one reason we tried to pick some outlying areas,” Shaw said. “So travel is divided up.”
Jane White, 72, and her husband David, 74, from Bement, heard about the Second Saturday Birders through the Master Naturalist Program. “It’s a way to learn the different birds,” Jane White said about the monthly bird watchers. “The common ones we know, but then there are different birds.”
“It’s amazing how many different ones there are,” David White said.
A few of the birders are able to recognize the species of birds by the sounds. “Sometimes there’s disagreements,” David White said.
Neither Buske and Shaw consider themselves experienced birders. However, they will take the advice of those in the group who are. “We just talk about birds,” Shaw said.
A few of the birders are educated in the species, or ornithology. President of the Decatur Audubon Society Melody Arnold is one of the experts who tag along each month. “I know as much as a few of the others here,” she said.
Arnold encourages anyone interested in nature to attend other Audubon events as well. The conservation organization is for people who are concerned about nature and habitat. “About things that would affect birds, because those things also affect everything,” she said. “It’s not just for the birds.”
Arnold said she is pleased with the number of people attending the monthly event, especially since the group meets early on a Saturday morning. “And I’m not an early person,” she said.
Kristen Regusa, 32, from Decatur, hopes the experience will help with future endeavors. “I’m interested in working with birds in the future,” she said about the experience. “I slowly found my people.”
Hummingbird Festival at Rock Springs Nature Center
