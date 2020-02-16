This Decatur group is for the birds 🐦

“We are especially looking for warblers, because they are very hard to see,” Buske said.

According to Buske and Shaw, birders enjoy watching for birds in the spring and the fall during the migration. “It helps when the trees are bare, then you can really focus in,” Buske said.

The members suggest those wanting to attend a gathering dress according to the conditions. They should also bring water and binoculars. “But I’ve got a couple of extra pairs,” Shaw said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Members come from all over Central Illinois, including Monticello and Bement.

“That’s one reason we tried to pick some outlying areas,” Shaw said. “So travel is divided up.”

Jane White, 72, and her husband David, 74, from Bement, heard about the Second Saturday Birders through the Master Naturalist Program. “It’s a way to learn the different birds,” Jane White said about the monthly bird watchers. “The common ones we know, but then there are different birds.”

“It’s amazing how many different ones there are,” David White said.

A few of the birders are able to recognize the species of birds by the sounds. “Sometimes there’s disagreements,” David White said.