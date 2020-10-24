Unwanted stuff: Long line of Decatur residents take advantage of season's last clean-up day

DECATUR — A continuous line of cars, trucks and trailers made their way through the Decatur Civic Center parking lot Saturday morning. Each was filled with junk.
“It’s amazing how much stuff you have around the house,” Robert Bruer said. “We’ve had this for a while.”
Bruer, 73, and his daughter, Rebekah Bruer, 35, brought a broken chest of drawers and an old car seat from a retired minivan along with a few other items to the last citywide clean-up day for the season.
“It’s a little easier to do it this way then to have a limited pick-up each garbage day,” Robert Bruer said, noting they saved the large items for Saturday’s clean-up day.
In past years, the city would offer four clean-up days. The city limited the 2020 season to three events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Richelle Irons, neighborhood services manager.
“Not knowing how to process or accept the items, we had to work out the logistics with Advance Disposal and staffing,” she said.
Along with face coverings and social distancing, the city had other rules while dumping because of the pandemic. Decatur residents had to place the items in the dumpsters themselves, instead of receiving assistance from volunteers.
Only city of Decatur residents were allowed to take advantage of the event. Community members had to provide proof of Decatur residency before they could unload their belongings.
“Membership has its privileges, ” Irons said.
Staff directed the drivers to one of five dumpsters. A tire dumpster was located in a separate area of the parking lot.
“They pull up on the side and just dump it,” Irons said.
The dumpsters were filled with items such as mattresses, furniture, wood and other building materials.
“We’ll take anything, except for electronics, appliances, paint or yard waste,” Irons said. “The county does recyclable items, the paint and the electronics.”
Previous clean-up days this year filled more than 35 dumpsters during each event. Gary Thomas, operations manager for Advanced Disposal, directed the drivers removing and replacing the dumpsters.
“This keeps the community clean,” Thomas said about the importance of clean-up days. “A lot of people plan for this every year and do projects around their house around this time. They have a place where they can get rid of that stuff.”
Clean-up days are still being planned for the 2021 season. According to Irons, the city council has prioritized community revitalization efforts, which includes the citywide clean-up days.
“We hope that it helps with illegal dumping,” she said. “And gives them an opportunity to do some spring or fall cleaning.”
