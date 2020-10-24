Unwanted stuff: Long line of Decatur residents take advantage of season's last clean-up day

Along with face coverings and social distancing, the city had other rules while dumping because of the pandemic. Decatur residents had to place the items in the dumpsters themselves, instead of receiving assistance from volunteers.

Only city of Decatur residents were allowed to take advantage of the event. Community members had to provide proof of Decatur residency before they could unload their belongings.

“Membership has its privileges, ” Irons said.

Staff directed the drivers to one of five dumpsters. A tire dumpster was located in a separate area of the parking lot.

“They pull up on the side and just dump it,” Irons said.

The dumpsters were filled with items such as mattresses, furniture, wood and other building materials.

“We’ll take anything, except for electronics, appliances, paint or yard waste,” Irons said. “The county does recyclable items, the paint and the electronics.”

Previous clean-up days this year filled more than 35 dumpsters during each event. Gary Thomas, operations manager for Advanced Disposal, directed the drivers removing and replacing the dumpsters.