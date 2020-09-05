Volunteers take time to reclaim the woods at Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Marge Evans has enjoyed the great outdoors since she was a child.

“I couldn’t stay out of the woods,” she said.

Evans joined about a dozen other Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial as they spent their Saturday morning among the forest removing bush honeysuckle from the park, an 80-acre area in western Macon County.

According to Friends of the Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park chairperson Melody Arnold, the bush honeysuckle does not belong in the local park. “(Bush honeysuckle) is a non-native plant that invades our woodlands and shades out all of the wildflowers and stops small trees from growing,” she said. “We are trying to restore the habitat here to something similar to what Lincoln might have seen.”

The homestead is thought to be the site of the first Central Illinois home President Abraham Lincoln lived in with his father and other family members.