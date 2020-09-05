Volunteers take time to reclaim the woods at Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park

Melody Arnold sprays stumps of Bush Honeysuckle
Donnette Beckett
“By the end of fall we hope to have all of the big stuff gone,” Arnold said. “In the spring we hope we don’t have much left.”
Karen Parjani was one of the volunteers cutting and trimming the brush. She said she enjoys the Friends’ restoration work days. “I love being outdoors,” she said. “I do lots of volunteering here.”
Karen Parjani cuts away the Bush Honeysuckle from an area of the Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial.
Donnette Beckett
The Lincoln Trail Homestead Park is a vital resource for the community, according to Paul Foster.
“(It’s important) to come out here and get to see something in a pristine state and still be natural,” he said.
Along with the bush honeysuckle, the volunteers found other unwanted plants, including poison ivy. The Friends were cautious around the plants, but continued to focus on the bush honeysuckle.
“Just throw your clothes in the wash when you get home,” Evans said about remnants of the poison ivy.
A Celebration of Trees
Celebration of Trees 1 10.19.18.JPG
The Illinois Bicentennial Project planted 75 native trees including this Deer Apple tree along the Lincoln Memorial Parkway last week. The group came together to Saturday for "A Celebration of Trees" Dedication at the Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park.
STEPHEN HAAS
Celebration of Trees 2 10.19.18.JPG
STEPHEN HAAS
Celebration of Trees 3 10.19.18.JPG
STEPHEN HAAS
Celebration of Trees 4 10.19.18.JPG
STEPHEN HAAS
Celebration of Trees 5 10.19.18.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Celebration of Trees 6 10.19.18.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Celebration of Trees 7 10.19.18.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Celebration of Trees 8 10.19.18.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Celebration of Trees 9 10.19.18.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Celebration of Trees 10 10.19.18.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Celebration of Trees 11 10.19.18.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Celebration of Trees 12 10.19.18.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Celebration of Trees 13 10.19.18.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Celebration of Trees 14 10.19.18.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Celebration of Trees 15 10.19.18.JPG
STEPHEN HAAS
Celebration of Trees 16 10.19.18.JPG
STEPHEN HAAS
Celebration of Trees 18 10.19.18.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Celebration of Trees 19 10.19.18.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Celebration of Trees 20 10.19.18.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Celebration of Trees 21 10.19.18.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Celebration of Trees 22 10.19.18.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Celebration of Trees 23 10.19.18.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Celebration of Trees 24 10.19.18.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Celebration of Trees 25 10.19.18.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Celebration of Trees 26 10.19.18.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Celebration of Trees 27 10.19.18.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Celebration of Trees 28 10.19.18.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
