 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volunteers take time to reclaim the woods at Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park
0 comments
alert top story
PRESERVING NATURE

Volunteers take time to reclaim the woods at Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park

{{featured_button_text}}
FLTHSP

Volungeers go about the task of removing bush honeysuckle from the grounds of the Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park.

 Donnette Beckett

DECATUR — Marge Evans has enjoyed the great outdoors since she was a child.

“I couldn’t stay out of the woods,” she said.

Evans joined about  a dozen other Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial as they spent their Saturday morning among the forest removing bush honeysuckle from the park, an 80-acre area in western Macon County.

According to Friends of the Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park chairperson Melody Arnold, the bush honeysuckle does not belong in the local park. “(Bush honeysuckle) is a non-native plant that invades our woodlands and shades out all of the wildflowers and stops small trees from growing,” she said. “We are trying to restore the habitat here to something similar to what Lincoln might have seen.”

Friends Arnold Foster

Melody Arnold, left, and Paul Foster, cut and spray bush honeysuckle from the Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial during a restoration work day intended to remove invasive plant species.

The homestead is thought to be the site of the first Central Illinois home President Abraham Lincoln lived in with his father and other family members.

The Friends have been meeting for restoration work days for five years. The board has 13 members with nearly 400 others on the Friends list of volunteers. The park is governed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Volunteers also participate in other work days throughout the year, including restoring the homestead’s cemetery and planting native wildflowers. “As for the honeysuckle removal, most of it we do in either the spring or the fall,” Arnold said.

Watch now: Beekeeping supports pollinators' struggle to survive

In the past, Millikin University students have joined them. However, due to the quarantine at the college, they were not able to attend Saturday’s event.

Although they were working outside, Saturday’s volunteers wore face masks for added protection. The cooler weather was conducive to the needed protective clothing, which included long pants and sleeves, gloves and durable shoes.

The bush honeysuckle removal work requires strength and hard work. The stalks must be cut to a stump, then treated with a herbicide within 10 minutes. “And hope that it doesn’t grow back,” Arnold said.

The plant is difficult to eliminate for various reasons, including it’s long growing season. The surrounding woods are filled with the invasive plants. The non-profit organization has seen progress with the help of  a Community Stewardship Challenge Grant from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation. They were able to hire a land management company that can remove much of the plants in hard-to-reach areas.

Melody Arnold

Melody Arnold sprays stumps of Bush Honeysuckle

“By the end of fall we hope to have all of the big stuff gone,” Arnold said. “In the spring we hope we don’t have much left.”

Karen Parjani was one of the volunteers cutting and trimming the brush. She said she enjoys the Friends’ restoration work days. “I love being outdoors,” she said. “I do lots of volunteering here.”

Friends Parjani

Karen Parjani cuts away the Bush Honeysuckle from an area of the Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial.

The Lincoln Trail Homestead Park is a vital resource for the community, according to Paul Foster.

“(It’s important) to come out here and get to see something in a pristine state and still be natural,” he said.

Along with the bush honeysuckle, the volunteers found other unwanted plants, including poison ivy. The Friends were cautious around the plants, but continued to focus on the bush honeysuckle.

“Just throw your clothes in the wash when you get home,” Evans said about remnants of the poison ivy.

A Celebration of Trees 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News