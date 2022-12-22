Washing with 'toilet water' cuts water bills in half

It's hard to be blasé about the Sink Twice. I don't want to oversell a plastic sink that sits over a toilet tank, but this ingenious, relatively low-cost device could help save the world.

Why? Because it saves water. It saves money. It motivates children and adults to wash their hands. It's a great conversation starter. And it's really fun, which by itself makes the Sink Twice worth the $83.99 price tag.

So I'm casting aside any pretense of neutrality here. The truth is, once I installed it in my guest bathroom, I loved it so much that I immediately bought another on Amazon for my other toilet.

Based on the photo, it looked like a flimsy plastic device, the kind that works poorly and breaks a few weeks after installation.

But I measured the top of my toilet tank as instructed, ordered the recommended size and waited a few days before it arrived. I wanted to install it immediately, but the instructions confused me. I'd never dealt with the mechanics of a toilet before and was suddenly worried about some terrible outcome. So I called the company's toll-free number for help.

It really wasn't that hard once I got over my fear of catastrophe. Basically, the sink comes with everything you need except a pair of sharp scissors. You just attach the faucet and a few hoses inside, place the sink over the tank, and voilà, you're ready to flush and wash.

I flushed a lot that first day and practically dragged the whole neighborhood into my bathroom to check it out. Most people were delighted, but a few recoiled. "Are you washing your hands with toilet water?!" one of my guests sputtered.

Actually no. The a shower or wash our hands at the bathroom sink.

When it comes to wasting water, toilets are among the biggest offenders, accounting for about 30% of our overall household water usage.

We use the toilet at least six to eight times a day per person, flushing at least 1.6 gallons of potable water down the drain every time, according to the Alliance to Save Energy, a bipartisan, Washington, D.C.-based coalition advocating for federal energy efficiency policies. And if your toilet was installed before 1994, it's likely using double that amount of water to flush.

Then, as the toilet is flushing, we walk a few steps to the sink to use another couple quarts of water to wash our hands with the exact same water refilling our toilet tanks.

So if we skip the trip to the bathroom sink and let the water filling the toilet tank do double duty, each person in your household could save at least three gallons of water a day.

Since I installed the Sink Twice in early September, my water bills have been nearly half what I paid in 2021.

Pro tip: Follow instructions to use nonscented foaming soap only — otherwise, you'll have suds floating in your toilet tank and fruity flavors seem to encourage mold. I used leftover lemon-scented soap in one bathroom, and after a couple of months, I discovered mold growing on my plastic tubing (just wipe it down with bleach). No such problem in the other bathroom, where I used the only scented foam soap recommended: Method's Sea Minerals hand soap.