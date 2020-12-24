Watch now: A gift to call home: Landlord turns over keys to longtime tenant

When Baker purchased the house, Jones had been a regular tenant. He repaired the roof and added central air conditioning shortly after they met each other.

The relationship continued to grow through the years.

“I told her, ‘all the years you’ve been here in this house, you’ve bought this so many times with the rent’,” Baker said.

Working on the house repairs required Baker to be at the home for hours at a time. When he was working at the house, Baker would also take Jones’ grandchildren to the nearby store for candy.

Jones’ daughter, Ebony Oldham, said her mother is a strong woman who can be counted on during difficult and joyous times. “She’s the backbone of our family,” Oldham said.

Oldham and the rest of the family have a relationship with Baker as well. “He is family,” she said. “He’s been nothing but a blessing.”

Jones and her husband were together 37 years. The family said Christmas without their father will be difficult. “But we kept it together, because we know he would want us to keep going,” Oldham said. “Christmas is going to be a blessing. We know he is here in spirit.”