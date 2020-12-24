Watch now: A gift to call home: Landlord turns over keys to longtime tenant

DECATUR — It’s hard to put a bow on a house, but that’s the only thing missing from Ruby Jones’ present.
A Decatur resident living on East Hickory Street, Jones, 63, received this special gift during Christmas after an especially difficult year.
When landlord and contractor Chad Baker learned Jones, his tenant for five years, had recently lost her husband, he knew he wanted to do something special for the widow.
So he gave her a house.
“Ruby’s been here over 12 years in this house. She’s paid rent for that many years,” said Baker, who purchased the house five years ago.
The gift was a surprise and shock to Jones. “I was glad I was sitting down,” she said. “When he told me, I started to cry.”
The process of giving a house away was somewhat easy. After speaking to his attorney, Baker contacted Jones asking if she even wanted the house. “She starts crying,” Baker said about the conversation. “She thought I was joking at first.”
Baker paid for the legal paperwork involved with donating a house. Within a couple of days, Jones owned the home she had lived in for 14 years. She will now be responsible for the maintenance, property taxes and homeowners insurance.
When Baker purchased the house, Jones had been a regular tenant. He repaired the roof and added central air conditioning shortly after they met each other.
The relationship continued to grow through the years.
“I told her, ‘all the years you’ve been here in this house, you’ve bought this so many times with the rent’,” Baker said.
Working on the house repairs required Baker to be at the home for hours at a time. When he was working at the house, Baker would also take Jones’ grandchildren to the nearby store for candy.
Jones’ daughter, Ebony Oldham, said her mother is a strong woman who can be counted on during difficult and joyous times. “She’s the backbone of our family,” Oldham said.
Oldham and the rest of the family have a relationship with Baker as well. “He is family,” she said. “He’s been nothing but a blessing.”
Jones and her husband were together 37 years. The family said Christmas without their father will be difficult. “But we kept it together, because we know he would want us to keep going,” Oldham said. “Christmas is going to be a blessing. We know he is here in spirit.”
The holidays have been spent in the Hickory Street home for the past decade. The Jones family is looking forward to the next one as well. “Now it’s us,” Oldham said about the holiday preparations. “It’s our turn to cook. She’ll put us to work.”
December was a difficult month for Jones. Along with the funeral for her husband, Tony, she was recently admitted to a local hospital for surgery. Although she has family living with her, the month would have had celebrations for her birthday and her wedding anniversary, both of which did not have the joy they had in the past.
Now the Jones family has something else to celebrate.
“I don’t have to worry about rent,” Jones said. “That’s a big help.”
Repairs and maintenance for the home will keep her in contact with Baker. “It’s well put together,” Jones said. “But he’s not out of my life yet. I’m going to find him.”
