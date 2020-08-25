Watch now: Business beauty contest returns to Decatur

DECATUR — Many businesses are open and ready for their customers.
The annual Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful contest is an opportunity for shops, agencies, stores and other companies to show how important the community is to the businesses.
“The contest could be seen as a way to get people out and visiting the businesses that have been shut down,” said Jill Davis, co-chair of Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful contest. “And it could get people thinking about the business.”
Macon County businesses can register for free from Sept. 1 through 30 on the Beautify Decatur Coalition website or Facebook page. Categories include best use of flowers, best landscape, best signage and most litter-free. All contestants will be entered into the most popular category, which is determined by the public’s online vote.
“It’s a lighter contest, more fun, getting the public more involved through voting on the one they think is the most beautiful business,” Davis said.
The businesses register online for their favorite theme and submit photos. Judging will take place the first week of October with prizes and awards distributed the following week. Sponsors contributing to the prizes include Striglos, Lowe’s, Papa Murphy’s, Connie’s Country Greenhouse, Advance Disposal and Speed Lube.
This year marks the tenth year for the competition. In the past, businesses competed in the spring.
“We’ve moved it to the fall this year, due to COVID,” Davis said.
Organizers hoped the later season may also benefit the contestants.
“Some of the businesses were just coming back in June,” said co-chair Susan Avery. “They might have the opportunity to get into sprucing up and do things to their exterior.”
The autumn weather provides different foliage and decorations. “Everybody can still rally around that,” Davis said. “Even though COVID continues.”
Brass Horn Too won for Best Use of Flowers during the 2019 competition. Since the store, located at 108 E. Prairie Ave., has opened again to the public, George Streckfuss, co-owner of the Brass Horn, said the flowers, as well as other decorations, have given the clothing stores curb appeal. The sidewalk entrance is shared with Coney McKane’s restaurant. “They now have chairs and seats in front of our windows,” he said.
The clothing stores have had large flower pots displayed near the Prairie Avenue entrance, helping the store win the Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful contest. “So it really does look nice out there,” Streckfuss said about the full area. “We’ve enjoyed this outdoor seating arrangement. We just have our flowers as part of the deal.”
The decor is meant to draw attention to the store front; however, the owners understand their responsibility to the community.
“If we do our part, and it influences anybody else to do their part, then you have a beautiful downtown,” Streckfuss said.
In May, organizers had already heard from the companies anxious to get ready for the contest. Davis and Avery made sure the community didn’t forget the Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful contest through social media. “We are still alive and well,” Davis said. “We moved the dates as a courtesy to the businesses that are revamping up and coming out of Phase 2 (of Restore Illinois).”
Suggestions include adding seasonal details and removing litter and dead plants. “You don’t have to put a lot of time, effort or cost into this to keep your business tidy, neat, well taken care of, just pleasing to the eye,” Davis said. “We’re not asking businesses to go above and beyond.”
According to the co-chairs, a simple pot of flowers can make a difference. “It lifts the spirits of everyone,” Davis said. “Just a splash of color will really brighten the curb appeal.”
Organizers hope the contest will return to the spring in 2021. “Because that’s when everybody gets excited about plants and stuff,” Davis said. “But (this year) people can experiment with a pumpkin display.”
Flowers bloom in Decatur's Central Park
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!