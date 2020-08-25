Watch now: Business beauty contest returns to Decatur

The clothing stores have had large flower pots displayed near the Prairie Avenue entrance, helping the store win the Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful contest. “So it really does look nice out there,” Streckfuss said about the full area. “We’ve enjoyed this outdoor seating arrangement. We just have our flowers as part of the deal.”

The decor is meant to draw attention to the store front; however, the owners understand their responsibility to the community.

“If we do our part, and it influences anybody else to do their part, then you have a beautiful downtown,” Streckfuss said.

In May, organizers had already heard from the companies anxious to get ready for the contest. Davis and Avery made sure the community didn’t forget the Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful contest through social media. “We are still alive and well,” Davis said. “We moved the dates as a courtesy to the businesses that are revamping up and coming out of Phase 2 (of Restore Illinois).”