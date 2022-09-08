Watch now: Celebrating those who support Decatur's MRI and having fun, too

DECATUR — James Wooten and Branden Sammons spent Thursday playing games and greeting visitors during Macon Resources Inc.’s annual Field Day.

“We’re playing basketball here on the court,” Wooten said about one of his favorite activities.

After postponing Field Day twice in the spring due to bad weather, the staff and clients were finally provided with an ideal day to spend outside.

Sammons said he was able to spend the much of the season in Meaningful Meadows. “It was during the summer or sometimes early fall,” he said.

This year marks the third year for the event marked with outdoor games, food and music.

“What it is designed to do is to get the community to our facility to engage and participate with the people that we serve,” said Ryan Raleigh, chief operating officer for MRI. “Our people love to be outside, walking around.”

Guests were given a tour of the inside training center and the production facility along with the adult playground.

Meaningful Meadows was opened to the clients in 2019. The outdoor area includes a walking track, sensory activities and swings designed for adults with disabilities. “And a spray ground, or a water playground,” Raleigh said. “It’s a park for adults. The key is getting them out and active.”

Although Field Day is an annual event, this year marks the first awards ceremony the facility hosted. The recipients of the premier Champions of Change award was Millikin University.

“This award is given to an organization or person who has made a significant contribution to the betterment of MRI or a person served,” Raleigh said.

Millikin students often visit MRI to play games, volunteer or take part in an internship. The women's basketball team attended the Field Day ready to play ball and dance with MRI clients.

Willa Mae Watkins was awarded the first Person Served of the Year. “This is a person who has made great strides and areas of growth in independence and self-worth over the past year,” Raleigh said.

Watkins is the oldest MRI member, at 87 years old, and has been receiving services since 1979. “She greets everyone with a smile,” Raleigh said. “She just has an infectious personality.”