Watch now: For Decatur-area families, early Christmas cheer helps combat COVID-19 blues

The neighborhood had suffered loss this year with a sudden death and a house fire, Foertsch said.

“This has been a blessing,” she said about the decorations.

The conditions have also been favorable for setting up the neighborhood displays. “This weather has been fantastic,” Foertsch said. “And it’s one place you don’t have to wear a mask.”

It takes Matt Welch about a month to get his Christmas display put together and ready for unveiling the Friday following Thanksgiving.

Jokingly comparing himself to Chevy Chase in “Christmas Vacation,” Welch finally had to rent a storage unit to avoid stuffing his garage full in between Christmases. He has traveled as far as Missouri for items he saw for sale online that he thought would enhance his display at 401 W. Plains Drive in Oreana.

“I've got a Chevy Chase cutout,” Welch said. “There's a hole where the head is so people can get out of their cars and have their picture taken with it.”