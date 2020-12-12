Watch now: Heavy demand leaves few options for Christmas decorations in Decatur region 🎄

DECATUR — The lights are almost out.

For those still wanting to illuminate their homes with fancy displays and lighting, the hunt for new lights and decorations may be a difficult one.

With two weeks left until Christmas, local department stores, known for stocking elaborate outdoor Christmas decorations, supplies and lighting features, have limited availability.

Decatur resident Myra Walters made a trip to Walmart on Prospect Drive in search of a set of colorful lights to drape around a piece of furniture. Her choices were limited to strands of white lights, a few green strands and large replacement bulbs.

“There’s no LEDs that are the bright, bright ones,” she said.

Other local stores did not fare any better. Supplies have been condensed to unique lighting options, a small display or a couple of shelves.

As a shopper, Walters doesn’t want to believe she was late in decorating her home. “Maybe they’re just not getting it shipped into them,” she said.