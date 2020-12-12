Watch now: Heavy demand leaves few options for Christmas decorations in Decatur region 🎄

DECATUR — The lights are almost out.
For those still wanting to illuminate their homes with fancy displays and lighting, the hunt for new lights and decorations may be a difficult one.
With two weeks left until Christmas, local department stores, known for stocking elaborate outdoor Christmas decorations, supplies and lighting features, have limited availability.
Decatur resident Myra Walters made a trip to Walmart on Prospect Drive in search of a set of colorful lights to drape around a piece of furniture. Her choices were limited to strands of white lights, a few green strands and large replacement bulbs.
“There’s no LEDs that are the bright, bright ones,” she said.
Other local stores did not fare any better. Supplies have been condensed to unique lighting options, a small display or a couple of shelves.
As a shopper, Walters doesn’t want to believe she was late in decorating her home. “Maybe they’re just not getting it shipped into them,” she said.
According to Jason Woodward, director of sales and marketing for Christmas Designers, a national holiday decorating supply company, all Christmas lights are made in Asia. However, the delays in shipping were caught up by April and supplies were available in the United States at the beginning of the Christmas selling season. “It’s not a supply issue,” he said. “People were just ready to decorate.”
Woodward has heard the frustrations throughout the country. “We have people on the phone crying because Christmas is so important,” he said. “We all just got wiped out this year.”
Local professionals have witnessed the larger amounts of homemade exhibits throughout the Decatur area.
Gayle Harbison, co-owner of Holiday Lighting of Decatur, began offering set-up of individual lighting displays in 2006. They are distributors for Brite Idea in Omaha, Nebraska.
“Our customers have to buy their lights from us,” Harbison said. “So they own their lights.”
The company installs the lights along with the electrical cords and attach the lights to timers. They dismantle the displays and then store them at the end of the season. Decatur business has been good, according to Harbison. “We’ve quit advertising,” she said.
The local company was able to add a few customers this year. “We usually might bring one on,” Harbison said. “We have a lot of repeat business.”
The timing to install the decorations is limited, which could be the cause of the small amount of lights early this year.
“It just boils down to the pandemic,” Harbison said.
Although Harbison purchases her customers’ lights through the Brite Idea corporate office, she had to adjust this year with more lights and earlier displays. Customers also added on to their existing displays she said. “People are just trying to brighten their areas,” Harbison said.
Harbison witnessed the same early-bird personalities with her lawn care business Spring Green Lawn-Care.
“People were home more,” she said. “They just paid attention to their personal surroundings and just tried to enhance them.”
