WELLS: For this Herald & Review reporter, digging the work from home thing

Garrison said an issue for some people is that there's no clear boundary between “work” and “home” as there is when you go to the office and leave at the end of the day. The danger, she said, is that you work all the time because work is always right there, or you don't get enough done because home chores, family and pets offer too much distraction, especially if there are kids learning at home and adults simultaneously working from home.

“I know that families are struggling with parents at home, kids at home, animals at home,” Garrison said. “They all have to navigate that same space but they're expected to do their work. I know a colleague who had to stop a Zoom class because his cat wanted attention. The dynamic in the house, where we all have our routines, we leave and the animals stay home and we come back and we know our places, whatever that family unit looks like, working at home has pushed us to challenge that.”

Garrison's advice is to have a clear difference between work and home. Have a schedule and stick to it. Don't let yourself get distracted and don't let the two “worlds” collide.

“That routine and structure, we all crave it, and if we can't get that in our home setting, we're struggling,” she said. “But it's been said in the news the some people's productivity is really amazing at home.”