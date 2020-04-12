Horoscope for April 12

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change of scenery will help put a personal situation in perspective. Someone you encounter will offer insight into a matter. Don't be afraid to take a different path.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Start a project. Do the work yourself and avoid labor costs. Expect someone close to you to complain or overreact. Have patience and understanding, and use your charm to gain support.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Not everyone you encounter will share your vision. If you make a couple of adjustments to appease people who aren't as astute as you, it will ameliorate things.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Make adjustments at home that will encourage you to spend more time there. A romantic plan will bring you closer to a loved one. Don't let an outsider interfere in your personal life.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Be frank about what you are willing to do or contribute. If you give someone the wrong impression, you may end up having to honor your words.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Invest more time in yourself. Clear a space at home to make room for a project you want to pursue. Romance is on the rise. Make innovative plans with a loved one.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don't get involved in an emotional confrontation. Stick to the truth and question any allegation that sounds suspicious. Keep your finances, medical records and personal information secret.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0