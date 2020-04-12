Horoscope for April 12

Your birthday today (April 12): Take the high road when faced with someone who doesn't play fair. Karma is a beautiful thing when you are positive and do your best to help others. Your genuine gratitude for what you have and your courage to maintain peace, justice and solidarity will be impressive as well as rewarded.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Speak up and say what's on your mind. Getting together with someone from your past will be eye-opening. Romance and commitment are favored, and personal gain is within reach.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Self-improvement programs that exercise the mind, body and soul will be rejuvenating. Less time spent trying to fix others and more time spent on personal gains are favored.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Change your environment. Surround yourself with people who lift you up, not bring you down. Visit a tranquil place that encourages good health. Romance is favored.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Joint ventures will be high-maintenance and costly. Do your due diligence before you get into a legal arrangement that could limit your financial freedom. Don't make a snap decision.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don't feel pressured to make a move. Charm will have a better impact on a situation than force. Taking a day trip with a loved one will be rewarding.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change of scenery will help put a personal situation in perspective. Someone you encounter will offer insight into a matter. Don't be afraid to take a different path.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Start a project. Do the work yourself and avoid labor costs. Expect someone close to you to complain or overreact. Have patience and understanding, and use your charm to gain support.
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Not everyone you encounter will share your vision. If you make a couple of adjustments to appease people who aren't as astute as you, it will ameliorate things.
Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Make adjustments at home that will encourage you to spend more time there. A romantic plan will bring you closer to a loved one. Don't let an outsider interfere in your personal life.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Be frank about what you are willing to do or contribute. If you give someone the wrong impression, you may end up having to honor your words.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Invest more time in yourself. Clear a space at home to make room for a project you want to pursue. Romance is on the rise. Make innovative plans with a loved one.
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don't get involved in an emotional confrontation. Stick to the truth and question any allegation that sounds suspicious. Keep your finances, medical records and personal information secret.
