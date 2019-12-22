Horoscope for Dec. 22

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — A constant push forward will get you to the finish line. Take a moment to rest before the festivities begin. Relaxation will improve your state of mind and your appearance.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — There will be plenty for you to cheer about, so don't let negativity ruin your day. Participate, contribute and be happy. Offer joy, not problems.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Someone will be sensitive about issues that may not matter as much to you. Don't make changes or decisions that will affect someone else on your own.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — If you need help, ask for it. Taking on too much may be your style, but, in the end, sharing the burden with a loved one will bring you closer together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Spend a little time taking care of yourself, your needs and your emotional well-being. Don't let someone make decisions for you. Do what's best for you. Romance is encouraged.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Show passion in all that you do. Refuse to let anyone push you in one direction or another. Take better care of your health by favoring moderation over indulgence.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Do something in the spirit of the season. Invite friends or family over to take part in preparations for upcoming events. Shared responsibilities will build closer ties.

