Horoscope for Dec. 1

Birthday today (Dec. 1): Focus on what's important to you and the people and projects you find exciting and enjoyable. Turn negatives into positives by using what you learn to improve your life. Your voice counts, so take the initiative and show everyone what matters most to you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Good things happen to those who take charge and follow through. Accept the inevitable and move in a direction that works best for you. A relationship will turn out to be beneficial.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Added discipline and taking care of responsibilities will help you reach your goal. You will be given an offer that will bring you more power and money, as well.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Explore the possibilities available to you. The more you discover about your heritage, the better equipped you will be to make good decisions. The future looks good.
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — You will have plenty on your mind. Consider your obligations as well as what you really want to do, and ask for help if it will help you achieve both. Romance is featured.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — An opportunity to form a partnership looks promising. A quick response and a practical outlook will help you achieve your objective. Grants or other assistance should be considered.
You have free articles remaining.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Avoid personal problems. If you are an sharp observer, you will gain insight into the way others think and how best to counter something you do not like. Don't take chances.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — You'll be offered an opportunity to learn something new. Dreams can be turned into reality if you put in the time and effort. Creative ideas should be developed.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Your home should be comfortable and convenient. Make adjustments that will ease stress and make you feel safe. A seminar or physical fitness program will encourage self-improvement. Romance is on the rise.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don't take on responsibilities that don't belong to you. Your efforts should be put into whatever will benefit you the most. Steer clear of situations that could lead to argument.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Set your sights on what you want to accomplish. Personal gains can be made if you are determined to finish what you start. Celebrate your success with a loved one.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Stick to the people and activities that you enjoy the most. Refuse to let someone negative interfere with your plans. Don't share personal information, passwords or secrets.
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Consider what you want and make it happen. Speak up and make your wishes clear to those who you feel have something to contribute. Romance is encouraged.