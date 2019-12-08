Horoscope for Dec. 8

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — If you say what's on your mind, positive change will take place. Letting others know how you feel will open up a fruitful discussion.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Venture out by yourself if you need to get something done. Someone will take advantage of you if you are too accommodating. Do your own thing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — A positive change is heading in your direction. If you are aggressive in your pursuits, you will get your way and get things done. Romance is on the rise.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don't share too much information, or you may end up being talked about behind your back. Listen and sit tight until you are fully prepared to make a move.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You'll shine, so don't shy away from saying what's on your mind and presenting what you want to do next. You can make money and form lasting partnerships. Romance looks promising.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take care of your and others' responsibilities. Whether it has to do with you or someone close to you, you are best off clearing up whatever needs to be done.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Jump into action. You can accomplish a lot if you are ambitious. A loved one will pitch in and help if you ask. Offer a reward or romantic incentive.

