Horoscope for Dec. 29

Birthday today (Dec. 29): This can be a prosperous year if you invest wisely. Your perception of economic trends and what's possible will encourage success. Letting go of situations, people and plans that aren't beneficial are encouraged. Don't be a follower when you know in your heart you are a leader.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Complete your to-do list and move on to enjoy the activities going on at home or with friends. A positive change will transpire if you are open to suggestions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Personal growth will lead to a better understanding of what's important to you and how best to go about getting what you want. Romance is in the stars.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don't stop now. You can get a lot done if you act quickly. Figure out how best to take advantage of a situation and consider the skills you need to improve your life.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Getting together with people who share your beliefs will encourage you to get involved in making a difference. Romance is in the stars.