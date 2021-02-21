Horoscope for Feb. 21

Keep your feelings to yourself. Be a good listener, and you will accumulate information that will give you an edge. Knowledge is power that, if used properly, can benefit you. Changes at home and self-improvement will bring added confidence and the wherewithal to pursue your dreams.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — Personal improvements will put a smile on your face. Whether you give yourself a makeover or upgrade your surroundings, the result will brighten your day.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Research will reveal information that will help initiate a positive lifestyle change. Once you head down a path that feels comfortable, you will excel quickly. Put your plan in motion.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Pay attention to what you do, not to what others are doing. Take a moment to relax and calm down. Choose to be productive, not aggressive. Don't let distress derail your plans.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Look at the cost involved and the logistics of what you want to pursue before you take action. It's best to get things right the first time. Focus on self-improvement and fitness.