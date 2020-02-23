Horoscope for Feb. 23

Your birthday today (Feb. 23): A change to how you do things or earn your living should also encourage you to use the skills, talents and knowledge you enjoy the most. Your fine-tuned intuition will help you to follow your instincts. Leave the past behind.
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Fix whatever isn't working for you. Set rules, boundaries and goals. If you mix individuality with discipline and precision, you will achieve positive results. Take action and make a difference.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Look at the pros and cons of any situation before you sign up for something that may not be good for you. Be realistic and make realistic plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Do your best to make things happen. Live up to your word and make the world a better place. Keep life simple, live a healthy lifestyle and abide by the rules.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — You'll come up against someone who doesn't play fair. Don't let your emotions get the better of you, or you will end up doing something that gets you in trouble.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Iron out any differences you have with someone before matters escalate. Observe what's going on around you. Use information and experience to outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don't make a fuss, or you will lose ground. The best way to get what you want is to offer incentives and to use your Leo charm.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change may be in order, but that doesn't mean you should take a risk. Responsible action will get you much further than will trusting in something that isn't a sure thing.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Nurture meaningful relationships, but don't give in to unrealistic demands. Agree to changes that will help balance responsibilities equally, to avoid anyone from feeling used.
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Travel, get together with old friends or make an adjustment to your current lifestyle. The sky is the limit, and the changes made will lead to more significant opportunities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stick close to home, protect your possessions and your meaningful relationships, and stay away from people who cause emotional distress or meddle in your affairs. Romance will improve your life.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Be careful how you handle delicate situations involving relatives. Be a good listener, keep the information you receive to yourself and take better care of your body. Choose fitness over indulgent behavior.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Make changes to the way you handle your cash. Go over your bank statements, look for a way to cut corners, and adopt a lifestyle that is less taxing and more minimal.