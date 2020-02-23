Horoscope for Feb. 23

Your birthday today (Feb. 23): A change to how you do things or earn your living should also encourage you to use the skills, talents and knowledge you enjoy the most. Your fine-tuned intuition will help you to follow your instincts. Leave the past behind.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Fix whatever isn't working for you. Set rules, boundaries and goals. If you mix individuality with discipline and precision, you will achieve positive results. Take action and make a difference.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Look at the pros and cons of any situation before you sign up for something that may not be good for you. Be realistic and make realistic plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Do your best to make things happen. Live up to your word and make the world a better place. Keep life simple, live a healthy lifestyle and abide by the rules.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — You'll come up against someone who doesn't play fair. Don't let your emotions get the better of you, or you will end up doing something that gets you in trouble.