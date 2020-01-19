Horoscope for Jan. 19

Birthday today: Take pride in what you do and how you treat others, and the response you get will help you turn this into a memorable year. Use your intuition and experience to bring about positive change for you and your community. Make love a priority.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Honesty will help you drum up the support you need to get ahead. If you share your feelings, you will be able to resolve an issue that has been standing in your way.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put some energy and initiative behind your ideas. Be ready to deal with last-minute changes or people who don't come through for you. Know your boundaries and limitations.
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Handle personal matters calmly. If you or someone else gets all worked up, you won't resolve anything. Positive change happens when balance and equality are maintained. Pay attention to detail.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Travel will result in knowledge and a better understanding of what you will be doing next. Your ability to see all sides of an issue will give you leverage when discussing your intentions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — You may not agree with the changes someone makes, but if you take care of your affairs and remain quiet, you will avoid a dispute. Protect your reputation and security.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — You are best off handling relationships with care. Your expectations may not measure up to what someone close to you anticipates. Don't wait until a situation gets out of hand. Offer suggestions and incentives now.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Make serious decisions and personal changes that will improve your life, home environment and relationship with a loved one. A reunion will bring back fond memories.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don't sit around accomplishing little. Accept an invitation, do something that will help you obtain better health or add to your knowledge. You can improve your life!
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don't hesitate to make a change. What you discover will open a passage to new friendships, financial possibilities and personal growth. Love and romance will enrich your life.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Balancing your responsibilities will be easy if you are practical and moderate and also know when to say no. Be precise regarding what you are willing to do for others.
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Be reasonable if someone challenges you. Injury is likely if you take on more than you can handle. You'll make a better impression if you promote peace and love, instead of showing physical strength.
Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Look at your to-do list and get to work. A practical approach will help you get things done promptly. Once finished, enjoy some serious relaxation.