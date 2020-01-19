Horoscope for Jan. 19

Birthday today: Take pride in what you do and how you treat others, and the response you get will help you turn this into a memorable year. Use your intuition and experience to bring about positive change for you and your community. Make love a priority.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Honesty will help you drum up the support you need to get ahead. If you share your feelings, you will be able to resolve an issue that has been standing in your way.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put some energy and initiative behind your ideas. Be ready to deal with last-minute changes or people who don't come through for you. Know your boundaries and limitations.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Handle personal matters calmly. If you or someone else gets all worked up, you won't resolve anything. Positive change happens when balance and equality are maintained. Pay attention to detail.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Travel will result in knowledge and a better understanding of what you will be doing next. Your ability to see all sides of an issue will give you leverage when discussing your intentions.