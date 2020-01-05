Horoscope for Jan. 5

Birthday today (Jan. 5): Don't limit what you can do. Prepare carefully and put your plans in motion. Think big, but stick to what's reasonable. Maneuverability must be maintained if you want to be successful. Stick to a budget and to the rules and regulations. Don't put too much pressure on yourself.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A change at home or to your relationship with a sibling or friend will give you the incentive to make a move. Look at the possibilities and consider how best to proceed.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Someone will use emotional manipulation to persuade you to get involved in something that has no benefit. You are best off doing something that eases stress and makes you happy.
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take the initiative to run your own show. Take a leadership role and set plans in motion that will benefit you and those who pitch in and help.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Consider what you want to accomplish this year and research how best to go about putting your plan in motion. Expanding your knowledge and skills is encouraged.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Let your emotions motivate you to set the record straight regarding what you want to happen this year. Disclose your plans to people who can offer valuable suggestions.
You have free articles remaining.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Push for what you want. Don't let anger take charge or waste your energy on small annoyances. If you focus on what's essential, you will make progress.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Turn your thoughts into reality. If you follow through on your plans, you'll feel good about the changes you made. A creative endeavor will lead to excellent opportunities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — An impulsive move will lead to disappointment. Take your time, feel situations out and assess what's doable, affordable and in your best interest. Romance and personal growth are encouraged.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You will gain momentum and build a strong foundation if you maximize your time and effort while focusing on what's important. Take a position of leadership — it's where you belong.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You'll have to take precautions when dealing with friends and family. Taking part in a debate is not in your best interest. Get along, keep the peace and enjoy your day.
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Emotions will flare up quickly. If you make an educated choice that will encourage a positive response, you will achieve what you set out to do.
Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Someone will withhold information that is necessary to make the right decision. When in doubt, take a pass. You could suffer a loss if you don't have all the facts.