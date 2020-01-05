Horoscope for Jan. 5

Birthday today (Jan. 5): Don't limit what you can do. Prepare carefully and put your plans in motion. Think big, but stick to what's reasonable. Maneuverability must be maintained if you want to be successful. Stick to a budget and to the rules and regulations. Don't put too much pressure on yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A change at home or to your relationship with a sibling or friend will give you the incentive to make a move. Look at the possibilities and consider how best to proceed.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Someone will use emotional manipulation to persuade you to get involved in something that has no benefit. You are best off doing something that eases stress and makes you happy.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take the initiative to run your own show. Take a leadership role and set plans in motion that will benefit you and those who pitch in and help.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Consider what you want to accomplish this year and research how best to go about putting your plan in motion. Expanding your knowledge and skills is encouraged.