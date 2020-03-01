Horoscope for March 1

Your birthday today (March 1): Step up, do your thing and bring your plans to fruition. An idea is only useful if you take action and make it a reality. Trust and believe in your ability to get things done. If you put in the time and effort, recognition and prosperity will be yours.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Use your words to drum up support, and use your actions to make a difference. How you conduct yourself will influence your reputation. Share your ideas and stand behind your beliefs.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Adjust the way you live or change your routine to ensure that you take better care of your health. Lessen stress, build strength and head down a new path.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — You are only as good as your word. Live up to your promises, and you will gain respect. A positive change will make your life easier and improve your financial situation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Work with what you already have. Don't feel you have to overspend, overdo it or let others take advantage of you. A positive, confident attitude will protect you from users and abusers.