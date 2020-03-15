Horoscope for March 15

Your birthday today (March 15): Embrace a challenge instead of letting it get the better of you this year. How you handle situations will either bring you down or build you up. Have the strength and courage to forge ahead on your own if you want to turn your goals into a reality.
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Think situations through carefully. You can't move forward if you are carrying too much baggage. Let go of dead ends. Use your knowledge and abilities wisely.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Very little will go unnoticed. Your vision and insight into what you want to do will be clear. A sharp mind and a positive attitude will help you excel.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Walk away from a dubious sales pitch. Financial limitations will result if you take a risk. Accept the inevitable. Expect a lack of sympathy from others if you've been stubborn or secretive.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Doubt will cause you to question others. Don't jump to conclusions or make a decision based on hearsay. Get the facts, observe matters and avoid making a premature commitment.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Take advantage of an opportunity. Look at the job market and rework your resume to better position yourself for something you have your eye on. Romance is in the stars.
You have free articles remaining.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take pleasure in what you do. A pick-me-up will help you expand your creativity. Talk to someone you have collaborated with in the past. Step into the spotlight.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Do something you know you can do well and avoid dealing with someone who is negative or complaintive. Stretch your mind, exercise your body and nurture your soul.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Demonstrative discussions will lead to new beginnings. If you take charge, you'll not only come across as entertaining, you'll drum up interest and proposals that excite you as well.
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — If you put your imagination to work, you'll come up with a plan that will help you use your skills and talent to excel. Personal gain, love and romance are featured.
Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Concentrate on what's important to you. Stop living in the past and dwelling on the mistakes you've made. Don't expect sympathy or the truth from a fair-weather friend.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A good plan coupled with a strict budget can be a winning combination. Taking a break will ease stress and help you put things in perspective before you move forward.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don't let someone's change of heart ruin your plans. Take the initiative to do your own thing. Take a moment to sort out how you feel about someone close to you.