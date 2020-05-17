Horoscope for May 17

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Explore new ways to take care of business. The learning experience will expand your outlook and redirect you. A physical change will lead to more freedom to do as you please.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Go about your business and make changes at home that will take care of clutter and annoyances. Be creative as well as observant, and you will accomplish what you set out to do.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Find a way to spark your enthusiasm and stimulate your mind. Contribute to an organization that shares your beliefs. Make plans that offer incentives and give you hope.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Look for ways you and your loved ones can stay fit and work together well. Research simpler ways of living to discover valuable tips.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Consider what's best for you and your loved ones. Discipline, organization and preparation will make life easier. Clean up and declutter.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look for alternative ways to bring in extra cash. Providing services required in your community can help subsidize any losses you recently incurred. Don't make promises you cannot keep.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Refuse to let uncertainty cost you. Don't be caught doing too little, too late. Use your intelligence to jump-start whatever is required to change your life for the better.

