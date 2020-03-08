Horoscope for 3/8

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Get moving and be on the lookout for exciting people, places and things to do. A trip or social event will offer unique possibilities, as long as you don't overspend.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Get your priorities straight. You can accomplish a lot if you are organized. The quicker you take care of responsibilities, the more time you will have for fun and games.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — If you use your ingenuity, creative ideas will unfold. Adapt your plans to suit current economic trends. Attend a trade show or conference that will offer connections and insight.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Do what comes naturally. Follow your heart and head down the path that feels comfortable. Market what you have to offer.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You'll get the wrong impression about the cost of something you want to do or buy. Don't avoid a situation, or things will escalate into an argument. Honesty is the best policy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Play to win. Get involved in activities that stimulate your mind, body and soul. A change in a meaningful relationship looks promising. Romance will enhance your life.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be up-front about your past. If you have nothing to hide, it will be easier to figure out where you stand. Think matters through and do what's right.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0