Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Fixing up your surroundings will make you feel better about your living arrangements. Channel your energy into personal conquests that will boost your ego. Romance will tighten a special relationship.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A different approach to the way you run your home will pay off. Giving the people you live with greater freedom will encourage them to contribute more to the household.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — It's OK to be selfish once in a while. Take time to catch up and to ease stress. Let someone close to you know how much you care. Live life your way.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Mental stimulation will help you clearly see situations you are facing. Implement changes that allow you to use the skills that bring you the most joy. Follow your intuition.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Arguments will be a waste of time. If you work in conjunction with others, you will prosper. Being able to compromise and adapt will put you in a favorable position.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Take a virtual tour of a place you hope to visit someday, and it will give you the incentive to start planning and saving for your excursion.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Honesty begins at home. Tell it like it is if you want to get on with your life. Be brave, take hold of whatever situation you face and move forward.

