How a Facebook post led a young Illinois police officer to donate her kidney to a U.S. Navy vet. ‘If I can save someone’s life, I’m going to do it.'

She cried.

“It’s weird. What do you say,” she said. “All I could say is, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you.’”

Gaborek shrugged.

“I don’t have some great story,” she said. “It was just as easy as, ‘I know I can help her so I’m going to help her.’”

That’s a pretty great story, I told her.

The three of us -- Gaborek, Schultz and I -- were gathered in a little conference room at Rush last week, the day Gaborek and Schultz came to Rush for a post-surgery follow-up appointment. They let me sit in on their meeting, a lovely little moment between two humans who were, 10 days prior, strangers; who are, now, connected for life, by life -- the life that Gaborek gifted Schultz.

Amanda Verhagen, Schultz’s best friend since they were 16, came to the appointment. She was also there for the surgery. She spent the morning of the transplant scanning the waiting room to figure out which family members belonged to the donor, the young mystery woman who decided to save her best friend’s life.

“By 7:30 in the morning I had already been a creeper and taken a snapshot of who I thought her family was," Verhagen said. “You could just tell how much her family loved her.”