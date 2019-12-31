How to talk to your kids about weed, now that it’s (almost) legal in Illinois

Among the other key points you can discuss with your kids:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The risk of addiction is real. Approximately 1 in 10 marijuana users will become addicted, according to the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website. For those who start using marijuana before age 18, the rate is higher: about 1 in 6 will experience addiction.

Your IQ may be affected. Results are mixed, but one study found that heavy marijuana use starting at a young age can cause an IQ loss of as much as 8 points.

Marijuana has been linked to mental illness. It’s unclear whether weed actually causes mental illness, or if people with mental health issues are prone to self-medicate with weed. Still, the link in a recent study in Lancet Psychiatry was striking. The chance of developing psychosis -- a very serious condition in which a person loses touch with reality -- was nearly five times greater for those who used high-potency weed daily, as opposed to those who never used.

Marijuana has been linked to changes in brain structure. A 2014 study in the Journal of Neuroscience, for instance, found changes in parts of the brain associated with reward and addiction, even among users who were not judged to be drug dependent.