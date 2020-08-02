IBHE and Nursing Workforce Center Recognize 2020 Nurse Educator Fellows

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) and the Illinois Nursing Workforce Center (INWC) Advisory Board are proud to acknowledge the 2020 Nurse Educator Fellow recipients, each of whom is awarded $10,000 to help promote excellence in nursing education.
Gina Canny, Yasmin Cavenagh, Jennifer Davis, Tina Dorau, Amy Funk, Sarah Gouwens, Amy Green, Denise Hammer, Katherine Hess, Annie Imboden, Julie Kennedy, Daniel Meade, Kelly McGuire, Tara Morris, Elizabeth Moxley, Katelyn Myroniak, Carla Thomas, Rita Wallace, Jessica Woloszyk,
The fellows were recognized at a virtual ceremony on June 17, 2020 hosted by the Illinois Nursing Workforce Center (INWC) Advisory Board.
